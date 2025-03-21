Unlike its two scripted offshoots, FBI will return for the 2025/2026 TV season. The show was renewed for three seasons in 2024, keeping it on the air until 2027. In two months, Season 7 will wrap up on CBS and we are now getting details about the series finale. FBI Season 7, Episode 22, "A New Day," airs on Tuesday, May 20, and according to the logline below for the episode, it puts the team and bureau in direct danger. This wouldn't be the first time the show has ended in such a manner, leaving a team member's life in peril. It starts with a close call when Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) nearly perishes in a secret FBI office, and the team uncovers a bigger plot by terrorists.

After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers a rogue terrorist group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office.

Could 'FBI' and FBI: Most Wanted Be Staging a Final Crossover?

On the same night, FBI: Most Wanted will air its series finale. FBI: International will have wrapped up a week prior on May 13 with a two-hour finale. The logline for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 22," The Circle Game," is a little similar to the events in "A New Day." It reads: "The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack." While this is pending confirmation, the shows seem to be staging a subtle crossover for FBI: Most Wanted's final hunt. We will find out when the episodes air in two months.

Meanwhile, new episodes of FBI Season 7 return on Tuesday, April 1. In Episode 16, "Covered," Maggie (Missy Peregrym) goes on an undercover operation that goes south and leaves her in mortal danger. Meanwhile, a new team member joins the team. “That’s Dani (Emily Alabi) — going undercover is her expertise. She gets pulled out of the situation she’s in early on and helps the rest of the team solve this case. She’ll definitely be in the rest of the season, and she’ll become Stuart Scola’s (John Boyd) latest partner," Peregrym told TV Insider, previewing the new character.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of FBI Season 7 and see how everything plays out. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.