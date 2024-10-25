Things are heating up on FBI and Season 7, Episode 3 promises to pack a punch. The latest season of the police procedural TV show opened with the exit of Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) and the stakes are only getting higher with each episode. After a series of targeted bombings in Queens, the team is set to get involved in a citywide gang war. But in the middle of all this, OA (Zeeko Zaki) is confronted with a blast from the past when his old Army buddy shows up with unexpected news.

The title of the episode, “Detente” suggests that the FBI unit might try to de-escalate the conflict, and OA’s Army friend Clay (Verlon Brown) might have a role to play in all of this. At the same time, the episode will also feature Syart Scola (John Boyd) continuing his search for a new partner after bidding farewell to Tiffany. The episode is written by Ryan Maldonado and Eduardo Javier Canto along with Laura Belsey serving as the director.

The newly released promotional photos from the upcoming episode feature the team in action after Clay exposes them to an unexpected and powerful foe. One of the photos features OA and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregyrm) questioning a suspect while another shows Scola and Chris Ulrich (Cory Jeacomona) holding a man down and pointing a gun at him. The episode will also feature Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Isolbel Castille.

‘FBI’ Has Been Renewed for Two More Seasons