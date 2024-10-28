A bomb threat is always concerning for the New York Field Office team because of its apparent risk. Time is of the essence, and the team uses any means at their disposal to avert the threat before a mass casualty event rocks the city. However, those means must be legal and defensible in court. OA's former army buddy, Clay, proved that he no longer worked under the army's framework when he appeared in FBI Season 7, Episode 2, "Trusted." In Episode 3, "Détente," OA reconnects with him as the team scrambles to stop more bombings in Queens. Per the episode's official logline below, Clay proves helpful when he offers OA a tip. The promo unveils the events of the episode airing on October 29.

"After a series of targeted bombings in Queens, the team fears a citywide gang war is imminent – until a tip from OA’s old Army buddy, Clay, directs their attention to an unexpected and powerful foe. Meanwhile, Scola continues to struggle to find a new partner."

Maggie and OA De-escalate Gang War In 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 3.

"Saddle up people! We just witnessed the start of gang war," Jubal tells his team when the promo video above begins. This revelation might be the source of conflict that sees the gangs try to take each other out, but scenes from the video also tease gun warfare. "We cannot let this spiral into terror," Isobel previews another problem that might arise. Bombs and explosions are scary and might cause a ripple effect as people become terrified of going out in public. More scenes from the video tease OA and Maggie's lives being at risk as they find themselves locked in a room with a ticking time bomb.

Meanwhile, Scola attempts to find a new partner after Tiff's exit in the series premiere. A potential partner was introduced in Episode 2, but after working together on the case, they both realized it was not a good fit. Lissette Olivera will join the team as a former Behavioral Analysis Unit agent, Syd. She was anticipated to debut in the previous episode, but the show will give Scola more options before he finds someone with whom he works well.

Is OA and Clay's rekindled friendship a recipe for trouble? How will Scola fair without a partner as the team tries to contain a dangerous situation? Find out when "Détente" airs on CBS on Tuesday, October 29, at 8 p.m. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Seasons 7 Network CBS

