In FBI Season 7, Episode 4, "Doubted," a new team member joins the New York Field Office. Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) is a BAU profiler who seeks the help of Jubal's (Jeremy Sisto) team when her sister is the victim of an attempted kidnapping. This sends her and the entire team on a hunt for a sexual offender who leaves no evidence behind him. The logline for the November 12 episode teases this case, while a new sneak peek previews the new agent who will be paired with Scola (John Boyd) for several episodes.

"When the sister of FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) profiler Sydney Ortiz is the victim of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault, Sydney seeks help from Isobel and the team in tracking down a meticulous serial offender who leaves no evidence behind."

'FBI' Season 7, Episode 4 Introduces BAU Agent Sydney Ortiz

The sneak peek above begins with Jubal and Sydney joining the analysts to investigate the offender they're trying to find. While the suspect they were talking to is not really a suspect, he gives them another lead involving flowers. They know that victims were receiving anonymous flower arrangements before their attacks. Their prime suspect buys flowers and sends them to his victims without leaving any evidence of himself behind. However, he pays using a credit card that they learn has just been used to buy another identical flower arrangement and sent to someone. The information gives the team another potential victim who might lead them to their offender.

Based on her behavior in this scene, Ortiz seems sharp and straightforward. Elise (Vedette Lim) and Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller) are surprised when she grabs the phone from Kelly's hands, but Jubal seems to know her and how she works, so he lets it slide. Her quick thinking leads the team to the next potential victim. Ortiz was meant to come on and replace Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane) as Scola's new partner after the former left. However, the character won't be staying on as Olivera departed the series after filming several episodes. Production said the actress was miscast since she is too young to be an FBI agent with a commanding presence. But before she leaves, Ortiz's input to the team seems valuable.

Watch how they find their offender when "Doubted" airs on CBS tonight, November 12. You can also catch up with past episodes of FBI Season 7 on Paramount+.

