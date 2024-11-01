While the FBI team is excellent at dealing with offenders, especially violent ones, others are too depraved, and they need some help from another FBI unit. The BAU has been referenced severally in the show but hasn't been actively involved in many cases. This will change in FBI Season 7, Episode 4, "Doubted," when a BAU agent with a personal connection to the case seeks out the team and asks for their help. The episode's logline teases the debut of the new agent, Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera), and the circumstances behind her appearance. The promo for the November 12 episode previews the victims and the team's attempt to find them.

"When the sister of FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) profiler Sydney Ortiz is the victim of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault, Sydney seeks help from Isobel and the team in tracking down a meticulous serial offender who leaves no evidence behind."

Scola's New Partner Debuts in the Sneak Peek, But There's Some Bad News.

The promo video above shows the abductions in progress as the masked offender breaks into women's houses and catches them unaware. "He's a stalker," Sydney tells the team based on her profile of the unsub. "I'm gonna hunt that guy down," Maggie says. "We're gonna make sure this never happens again," she adds. This is a case that will test the team based on Syd's connection to it and the subject matter. Her help will be valuable since the unsub is careful not to leave any evidence, and Sydney's profile is their best way of catching them.

Lisette Olivera was cast as Sydney, the new agent who joins the team and replaces Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane) as Scola's partner. However, the actress will not be on the show for long, since it was revealed that she has departed the series after filming several episodes. She was meant to come on permanently, but production says she was miscast for the role. Because of how young the actress is, her character could not command authority as an FBI agent and opted to leave. It's unclear how many episodes she will appear in, but her departure is not expected to affect the storyline.

Watch "Doubted" on CBS on Tuesday, November 12, and see how the New York Fields Office team tackles one of the most challenging cases they could work on. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before the FBIs return after a two-week hiatus.

