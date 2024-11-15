Tyler's announcement that he was considering joining the FBI was met with approval from Jubal, who had been growing concerned that his son might be lacking direction. As an FBI agent, Jubal knows the sacrifices that go into the job. Details about FBI Season 7, Episode 5, "Pledges," tease that the future Tyler is seeking might be at risk when he's caught up in a deadly campus protest. The logline below previews the arc for the November 19 episode that finds the team responding to another campus crisis when someone is murdered. CBS also released images from the episode of the new team member Sydney Ortiz settling in with her new partner, Scola.

"When a chaotic campus protest turns deadly, the team is called in to help quell the mayhem and track down the murderer. Meanwhile, Jubal is concerned when Tyler is detained along with a group of student protestors."

A Campus Protest Turns Deadly in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 5.

Close

Campus protests have become common as students bring issues their generation cares about to light. In the best-case scenario, they are heard, and the protest ends. But it doesn't always happen like that. As teased in the promo for "Pledges," a 21-year-old has been bludgeoned to death, and law enforcement doesn't take lightly to such an issue. Feelings are high if there is an intersection between the bludgeoning and the campus protest.

The protest puts Jubal in a peculiar position because Tyler is among the protestors, and he's arrested with the others. An arrest puts a blemish on his record, which does not bode well for a future FBI agent. Whichever way this issue ends, it will affect Tyler and Jubal's relationship since they are from different generations and might not always agree on how to approach certain issues.

Meanwhile, Ortiz, attached to Scola as his partner, finally fills the empty position in Jubal's team. Ortiz has some rough edges that need something, but her insight into criminals using behavior analysis might be what the team needs to solve some crimes or do it faster. Whether Scola can fix some of Ortiz's worst instincts remains to be seen since she also won't be with the team for long. Despite the initial attempt to bring her on permanently, Lisette Olivera departed the show after filming several episodes.

To learn how Jubal navigates split interest in this case, watch "Pledges" on Tuesday, November 19, when the episode debuts on CBS at 8 p.m. In the meantime, catch up by streaming past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+