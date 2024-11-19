Jurisdiction differences between various law enforcement agencies can render even the most powerful agents useless in some instances. In FBI Season 7, Episode 5, "Pledges," Jubal's son is arrested during a campus protest, sparking some concern for him since it seemed like Tyler was finally finding his place in the future. According to the logline below, the team is called to a campus protest that takes a turn for the worst. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 19 episode that find the team amidst the chaos when Jubal notices his son is among the protestors arrested. Elsewhere, Maggie tries to get to the bottom of this event that left a guest speaker at the campus dead.

"When a chaotic campus protest turns deadly, the team is called in to help quell the mayhem and track down the murderer. Meanwhile, Jubal is concerned when Tyler is detained along with a group of student protestors."

Jubal Tries to Get Tyler Out of Trouble in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 5.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins in the middle of the situation where several students have been arrested. Jubal is in for the shock of his lifetime when his eyes scan the crowd and rest on a Tyler with the arrested protestors. He approaches the police officer overseeing the detainees and tries to make a case for his son. "That kid in the plaid shirt, that is my son, Tyler. He's not even enrolled here; he's in high school. Any chance you consider releasing him to me? I guarantee he gets the punishment he deserves," a spooked Jubal bares his heart to the Sergeant, but his pleas bear no results. The Sergeant is concerned about his job, and no pleas from a concerned father will make him risk it.

Elsewhere, Maggie chases leads on the protest that left someone dead. A chat with a scheduled speaker at the university reveals that the students were protesting some housing changes. Maggie listens as the speaker narrates the ordeal that left her shaken. However, Maggie is more concerned about the murder that happened. "According to your timeline, you were all in the same building when the murder happened," Maggie tells her as she watches for the reaction that might betray culpability. "It was chaos!" is all her subject can muster.

These sneak peeks tease a tense case as the team tries to find a killer who struck in the middle of a protest. The chaos doesn't make it easy. Meanwhile, Jubal will try to save his family's reputation and Tyler's future. Tune in to CBS tonight to watch "Pledges" and see how everything plays out. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+