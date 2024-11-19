New York's finest investigators are back on the case in FBI, even though fans will have to wait just a little bit longer than usual for the show's return. Spawning multiple spin-offs with FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, it's safe to say that the series has become one of the CBS network's most popular shows, with FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and the rest of her team becoming new fan-favorites in the detective genre. FBI will be taking a brief hiatus for the week of Thanksgiving, but will be back in action on Tuesday, December 3rd. To tide fans over for the longer-than-usual wait, some new plot details and images from the next episode have recently been released.

Titled "Perfect", the sixth episode of FBI Season 7 looks to be a classic whodunit. When bodies start piling up with a similar circumstances, the FBI can only draw one conclusion - a new serial killer is wreaking havoc throughout New York City. While the team starts using every resource at their disposal to find this sadistic murderer, Maggie is still trying to find a good work-life balance while taking care of Ella (Rose Decker). The new episode will is directed by Cory Bowles and written by Mae Smith The official plot synopsis for FBI Season 7, Episode 6 reads as follows:

The team is called in to track down a serial killer after the bodies of multiple women with the same physical description are found scattered across the city. Meanwhile, Maggie juggles her roles as a guardian to Ella and an FBI agent.

The new images released for the newest episode of FBI Season 7 show that it's business as usual for New York's FBI team. Maggie, Omar (Zeeko Zaki), and the rest of the team can be seen doing their due diligence to find the culprit behind these heinous crimes. The full set of images from Episode 6 of FBI Season 7 can be found below:

When Does 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 6 Come Out?