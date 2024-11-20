Another serial killer is on the loose, and the only regret the FBI team has is that they can't get to him fast enough. In FBI Season 7, Episode 6, "Perfect," a troubling discovery demands the attention of the team when the bodies of women are found, and a pattern emerges. The logline below for the December 3 episode teases this troubling case and some more Maggie. The conflict for the seasoned FBI agent this season is juggling two equally demanding jobs as a parent and a law enforcement officer. A sneak peek of the episode from the promo video puts Maggie at the center of everything as the team dives into the case, and she discovers something troubling.

The team is called in to track down a serial killer after the bodies of multiple women with the same physical description are found scattered across the city. Meanwhile, Maggie juggles her roles as a guardian to Ella and an FBI agent.

A Killer Has Their Eyes on Maggie in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 6.

The promo video above previews an unnerving case involving a serial killer who targets women with a certain appearance. It is quite disturbing that looking a certain way can get you killed by a maniac without any fault on your part. Post-mortem investigation reveals that the killer attacks the women and injures them, and the loss of blood is the ultimate cause of death. While this is not the first time the team has dealt with such a case, they have a secret weapon in Sydney.

With the BAU profiler being part of the team, they can build up a profile quickly and get to work before another innocent woman is killed. Their investigation takes them to an apartment with a huge shock in store for Maggie. Their suspect has been keeping tabs on Maggie, tracking her every move and taking pictures. This is quite concerning, especially because Maggie and the victims share a similar look, the look that the killer seems to be chasing after. It makes Maggie a potential victim, escalating the need to arrest him before he outsmarts them and takes Maggie.

The episode teases a lot of Maggie as it tracks her personal and professional life. She's trying to be the perfect parent to Ella and the perfect agent to the FBI. Being perfect in one of those cases is hard already, and the pressure from the two must be high. Adding the killer stalker into the mix makes for a very tense episode.

The FBIs go on a two-week break and will return on Tuesday, December 3. Catch up on Paramount+ before new episodes of FBI Season 7 resume.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Expand

Watch on Paramount+