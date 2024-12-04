With the infiltration of the digital space and into mainstream society, a new front for crime was born. Conspiracy theorists are having the time of their lives in the current atmosphere, with everyone believing they are entitled to say whatever they want, even without any evidence to back up their claims. While this largely happens online, the effects spill over into the real world and affect real people. In FBI Season 7, Episode 7, "Monumental," the team is confronted with another online phenomenon after the "trad wife" debacle when the effects of an online conspiracy theory community show up in the real world. The logline below for the December 10 episodes previews this challenging task for the team. CBS released a promo video for the episode, offering a sneak peek into the new uncontrollable front.

"After a park ranger is shot dead by a masked assailant on Governors Island, the team discovers a string of connected crimes that leads them to their toughest roadblock yet: an online conspiracy theory community."

The FBI Becomes the Target of Conspiracy Theorists in Season 7, Episode 7

"We have a situation upfront," Elise (Vedette Lim) tells the team when the video above begins. They all turn to surveillance feed that shows masked protestors outside their offices. The team watches with utter confusion as the crowd grows large, and the police cannot exert control over them. It is revealed that the crowd has been inspired by an online pundit who espouses conspiracy theories to rile up his viewers. He has set his sights on the FBI and thinks he can intimidate them with his large following.

"War is coming," he tells Maggie when she confronts him; sure enough, war does come. He incites his listeners to attack, teasing a showdown between the biggest law enforcement agency in the world and an egotistical podcaster. This case presents a challenging task for the team. Utilizing social amenities to immobilize their suspects is a huge help to the team, but how do they do that when their suspects live in all corners of the country and possibly the world? With one online post, the pundit can have any space crawling with thousands of agitated protestors who have been convinced of something based on lies and misinformation.

Will the FBI emerge unscathed by this development, or will they shape the weapon to be used against them? Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 10, to watch how everything goes down when "Monumental" airs at 8 p.m. The episode, written by Matthew S. Partney and directed by Eriq La Salle, will also be available live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Stream past episodes on FBI on Paramount+.