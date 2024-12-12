The FBI Season 7 fall finale circles back to a character who appeared early in the season, and after two episodes, it seemed like viewers had seen the last of him. In FBI Season 7, Episode 8, “Riptide,” the team relies on the connections of OA’s military buddy to solve a customs heist per the logline below. The last time Clay was seen was in Episode 3, “Detente,” when he helped out OA with some intel about a powerful operator following a series of targeted bombings in Queens that threatened to start a gang war. However, OA’s instincts about his friend told him something was wrong. CBS released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the packed mid-season finale when something goes wrong, and OA is forced to confront some uncomfortable truths about Clay.

“After three customs officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, the team entrusts OA's old army buddy Clay to help determine if it was an inside job.”

Clay Returns in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 8.

The video above previews the case, which is dicey given the number of people dead. Ten people are dead in total, including two federal agents. Inside jobs are not uncommon, especially in places like customs, where all an employee has to do is look the other way and let the actual thieves do their thing. But even the easiest of jobs has the potential to go south. Clay has proven himself a great resource, given his recent job and connections after leaving the army.

The last time OA and Clay worked together, OA turned him into a CI, and this case of murdered customs officers could use his expertise. However, Maggie thinks Clay is not to be trusted and could be using the FBI to further his agenda. This puts OA on the spot as he tries to learn what is happening. The promo teases a complicated situation when OA is the only thing Clay can count on as his mortality is tested. The mid-season finale episode promises to be a big one, teasing betrayal, murder, and complicated relationships.

Is FBI ready to reveal the season-long arc with Clay’s return? Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17, to watch the episode written by Woody Straussner and directed by Jean De Segonzac. Stream past episodes of FBI Season 7 on Paramount+ to catch up before the finale. The midseason premiere for all FBI shows is set for January 28, 2025.

Your changes have been saved FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount Plus , Amazon Prime Video Expand

