Katherine Renee Kane, who plays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, will depart from the show in the upcoming season.

New series regular, Lisette Olivera, will join the cast as Syd, set to take over as Scola's partner.

CBS's hit drama FBI, a police procedural from the minds of production greats Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, wrapped up its sixth season in May. The show will be returning in the fall, as FBI Tuesdays makes a comeback on the CBS network. However, as we head into the new season, the cast of the popular police procedural will be experiencing a little tweak. Katherine Renee Kane, who plays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, will depart from the CBS drama series in Season 7, according to Deadline. Kane's character, Tiffany, joined the police procedural drama in its third season following the departure of Ebonee Noel’s character, Kristen Chazal. Special Agent Wallace will likely appear in at least one more episode in the upcoming season before departing.

Since its premiere in 2018, FBI has gone on to establish itself as one of the most popular dramas on CBS. A long running procedural with an enduring fanbase, FBI follows the inner workings of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The series follows the bureau's best agents as they tackle crime, gather intelligence and ultimately aid in safeguarding national security. For more of a relatable effect, the personal lives of these agents get pulled into the pressurized orbit of their work lives and they must find a way to strike a balance.

CBS in recent months showed incredible faith in FBI as the police procedural was renewed for three seasons. The move was also followed up by Mike Weiss beng announced as the new executive producer and showrunner for the series beginning from season 7 and taking over from Rick Eid. This passing of the reins symbolizes a major change for the series, but it is not the only one. As Kane's Tiffany departs, Deadline previously reported that Lisette Olivera has landed a series regular role on the series. Olivera will play Syd, a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who is set to begin field work. Syd is poised to take over duties as Scola’s (John Boyd) partner, the role which will be vacated by Kane's Tiffany.

Who Is in The Cast of 'FBI'?

With Kane departing and Olivera coming onboard, the cast for the seventh season of FBI will likely include Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd. Beyond the great partnership between series leads Peregrym and Zaki, certain sections of the fanbase have viewed a prospective romance between their characters, Maggie and OA as the way to go. However, it is a point of view Peregrym does not share, saying "I don’t know if we’d want to mess that up." The success of FBI has seen the series birth two more police procedurals in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Most Wanted and International were renewed for new seasons earlier in the year, showcasing CBS' faith in the franchise.

FBI is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. FBI Season 7 begins airing new episodes on October 15 at 8 p.m. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates.

