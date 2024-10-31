Scola will have to contend with flying solo for several episodes of FBI Season 7. Lisette Olivera, who was meant to come on permanently as Scola's new partner, has departed the show after a few episodes, according to a report from Deadline. Olivera will play Syd Ortiz, a trained BAU agent who joins the team at the New York field office. Reportedly, Olivera departs the series not because of any conflicts or her performance, but because she may read too young to play an FBI detective who can command respect as an authority figure. This does not reflect poorly on Olivera's work as an actor, but at 25 years old, there is not much she can do about it.

Syd's addition to the team comes after Scola's partner, Tiff, left the force following Katherine Renee Kane's exit from the law enforcement drama. Scola has been testing some potential partners for the past two episodes of FBI Season 7, but none have been a great fit. It's unclear how Syd will be written out of the show or if there are plans to give Scola a new partner this season. However, he can only fly solo or rotate prospects for so long. Along with the news of her departure, it has been confirmed that Syd will debut in Episode 4 of the current season. Much about the show is likely to stay the same owing to this departure.

What's Next for the New York Field Office in 'FBI' Season 7?

Close

The season has focused on cases for the team, as no significant personal or season-long arcs have emerged. The latest episode found the team dealing with a series of targeted bombings that threatened a gang war, but nothing was as they thought it would be. The most prominent personal arcs are OA's reunion with an ex-military friend who nearly led him astray and Scola's lack of a partner. Meanwhile, he's also dealing with Nina's family drama in FBI: Most Wanted. In Episode 4, "Doubted," Lisette Olivera debuts as Sydney Ortiz. The logline below teases the complicated circumstances leading to her interaction with the team.

"When the sister of FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) profiler Sydney Ortiz Olivera is the victim of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault, Sydney seeks help from Isobel and the team in tracking down a meticulous serial offender who leaves no evidence behind."

FBI Season 7 stars Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adon "OA" Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Watch "Doubted" on CBS on Tuesday, November 12 when the FBI shows return from a two-week hiatus.

FBI FBI: A team of elite agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation uses their skills, intellect, and state-of-the-art technologies to keep the city and country safe from various threats, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. Each case challenges their expertise, dedication, and moral fortitude, as they navigate the complexities of law enforcement and justice. Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Craig Turk Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Character(s) Maggie Bell , Omar Adom OA Zidan , Jubal Valentine , Isobel Castille , Stuart Scola , Tiffany Wallace , Kelly Moran , Elise Taylor , Ian Lim , Kristen Chazal , Trevor Hobbs , Etienne Jones , Dana Mosier , Nina Chase , Neil Mosbach , Carla Flores , JT , Emily Ryder , Samantha Kelton , Rina Trenholm , Sarah , Tyler Valentine , Mona Nazari , Nestor Vertiz , Roman Isco , Ray Stapleton , SWAT Team Leader , NYPD Rep Maya Expand

