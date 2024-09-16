Special Agent Maggie Bell's future with the New York Field Office Team has seemed uncertain in FBI Season 6, sparking concerns that Missy Peregrym is leaving the series. Having been cast when the series first debuted, Peregrym is a staple of the show, and if she were to go, it would be a significant loss. However, Maggie returned, and those concerns were laid to rest. However, in Season 7, Maggie is in a different place, emotionally and physically. Peregrym talked to TV Insider about Maggie's arc in the upcoming season and what that might mean for her future in the team.

"She loves Ella and feels fulfilled caring for her, and she wants to provide stability and joy,” Peregrym began, calling back on the development in Maggie's life that led to her being Ella's guardian following Jessica's death. The new responsibilities find her juggling the rigorous demands of the job and raising a child. "The demands of her job create conflict within her. Is she doing enough,” the actress continued, teasing a major shift in Maggie's priorities in the upcoming season. Her responsibilities will be divided among several people, including her work partners. But does she have anything left to offer regarding a romantic partner? “She’s made her job her priority after her husband died [before the show’s storyline began], but having Ella has opened her heart up again…so we’ll see,” Peregrym teased.

Is Missy Peregrym Leaving 'FBI'?

While it seems like it's a lot for one person to handle, Maggie is more than capable. There has been no confirmation that Maggie will leave the team to focus on Ella. When the character last disappeared for several episodes, it was by Peregrym's request since she needed time off for personal reasons. Season 7 will reveal if she is cut out for both jobs or if she bit more than she can chew. If she stays, fans are assured more of Missy Peregrym with FBI being renewed up to Season 9, barring the reduced episodes for all series regulars for budgetary reasons. In the upcoming season's premiere, Maggie is heavily featured in the images as the team investigates a global case. The official episode description reads:

"The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case."

Catch the FBI Season 7 premiere on October 5. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new season debuts.

