FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are ready to stage another mini-crossover in the midseason premiere. New images released by TV Line reveal that Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) will appear in the January 28 episode to support her domestic partner, Scola Stuart (John Boyd), amid a tough case. In FBI Season 6, Episode 9, “Descent,” “the investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal — and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes, using the airlines’ hacked computer systems,” reads the official logline.

This case is particularly hard for Scola because it reminds him of one of the worst moments in his life and American history. Scola lost his older brother Doug to the WTC terrorist attack on 9/11, and he takes it upon himself to prevent a similar occurrence from happening. Nina reciprocates the support he’s given her, especially when her father Jackson (John Finn) and sister Tina (Hannah Adrian) visited, and she struggled with their judgment and lack of understanding of how she leads her life with Scola and their son Dougie.

'FBI's Character Arcs Become Personal.

The images feature Nina and Scola in different scenes, with Nina trying to lift Scola’s spirits on this tough day. From the living room to the bullpen, Nina ensures Scola doesn’t feel deserted, which can compound the feeling of loss. While he looks destitute in several images, one features him and Nina locked in a sweet embrace while reading something. Other images show other FBI team members, such as Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), Maggie (Missy Peregrym), and OA (Zeeko Zaki).

“Descent” returns on January 28 to devastating developments for several characters. OA lost his army buddy Clay (Guy Lockard) after learning the customs heist was all his idea. He had to shoot Clay, which is not easy given the debt he feels he owes the other man. Meanwhile, Maggie must contend with the void Ella leaves in her life after giving up Ella’s custody to her uncle. These arcs, plus Scola’s troubles, make for highly personal stories. The second half of the season also features Lisette Olivera’s departure from the series. However, the show is recasting Scola’s partner, according to TV Line.

FBI and the rest of the shows in the franchise return on Tuesday, January 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new drama unfolds.