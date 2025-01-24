FBI returns for the second part of Season 7 this Tuesday, January 28. The case they begin working on devolves into something else entirely unexpected when they learn of a terror plot in the works involving hijacked commercial airplanes. According to the logline for the episode titled "Descent," this case is alarming for Scola (John Boyd), who lost his brother during the September 11 attacks. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which shows the team diving into the case of the dead AUSA, whose murder someone tried to pass off suicide.

"The investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. Dealing with the memory of his brother, who was a 9/11 victim, the case pushes Scola hard to prevent another catastrophe."

Murder or Suicide?

Events in the video above take place in the bullpen as Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) introduces the case to the team. Former AUSA Alex Champion was declared dead by the NYPD, and the cause of death was ruled a suicide. However, there is reason to think that was not the case since the investigation revealed something odd, and the team thinks they may have found a murder weapon. Forensic evidence reveals the murder weapon was a statue, but the killer dropped him from his balcony to cover his tracks.

The accuracy with which technology keeps tabs on people is concerning, but one would wish it was used to catch their killer if they get murdered. Ian (James Chen) traces Champion's movements on the day he died, and they notice odd behavior in his routine, which deviates from how he carried on his regular day. They also find a suspect who works for an airline called Cantor. Could that be the connection to the terror plot? "Wendell Turst, what's your story?" Jubal says.

FBI Season 7, Episode 9 is significant for Scola as it reminds him of one of the darkest days in his life and American history. His brother Doug died and Scola might have avoided confronting this loss for a long time. However, events in this episode force him to when he opens a letter he's been avoiding. "What is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know," Boyd told TV Insider.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to watch a new episode of FBI Season 7. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

