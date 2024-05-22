The Big Picture Mike Weiss takes the reins as new executive producer and showrunner for CBS's FBI, bringing extensive TV drama experience.

Weiss fills the role for the upcoming seventh season as Rick Eid departs for Law & Order, after guiding recent FBI seasons.

Weiss is a seasoned figure in crime procedurals, and is known for his work on Chicago P.D.

In a significant shake-up behind the scenes of CBS's hit drama FBI, Mike Weiss has been announced as the new executive producer and showrunner, stepping into the role for the show's upcoming seventh season. This transition comes as Rick Eid departs to focus on Law & Order after successfully steering the show through recent seasons. Weiss, a seasoned figure in television drama, will bring his extensive experience and unique perspective to one of CBS's most-watched series. Weiss is no stranger to the intricacies of crime procedurals or the high expectations of network television. His tenure in the industry includes pivotal roles in the Dick Wolf universe, notably as a co-executive producer for seasons 3 and 4 of Chicago P.D., another stalwart series in the Wolf empire.

Beyond the Wolf universe, Weiss has demonstrated his knack for running network shows efficiently during his time on CBS’s The Mentalist and Code Black, ensuring that each episode delivered both tension and emotional depth. His most recent venture was co-creating, executive producing, and co-showrunning the Hulu mystery series Death and Other Details with Heidi Cole McAdams.

CBS’s decision to bring Weiss onboard follows the recent three-year renewal of FBI, a move that underscores the network's confidence in the series' continued success and its pivotal role in CBS’s primetime lineup. As FBI gears up for its seventh season, Weiss’s familiarity with both the network and the genre seems a smart way to inject new energy and ideas into the series.

What is 'FBI' About?

Close

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Created by Dick Wolf, the procedural series showcases the bureau’s best agents as they tackle major cases impacting national security, intelligence, and the safety of the American people. Each episode features the agents using all their skills, intellect, and technical expertise to keep New York and the country safe, delving into cases related to terrorism, organised crime, and counter-intelligence. The show manages to blend high-stakes investigations with the personal lives of the agents, and it provides viewers with a glimpse into the pressure-cooker environment that is the daily life of FBI personnel. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. An average of 9 million live viewers tune in each week.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as we approach the new era of FBI under Mike Weiss’s leadership. Past seasons of the series are streaming now on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Watch on Paramount+