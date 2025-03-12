Due to some circumstances in FBI Season 7, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) separated for several episodes. The show has filled the partnership gap by pairing each with Scola (John Boyd), who has been unlucky in finding a partner since his longtime partner Tiffany (Katherine Kane Renee) left early in the season. In most the recent instance, OA is stuck on a hijacked train while on vacation, and Maggie works with the rest of the team to save his life. Zaki told TV Insider that viewers should be ready for an explosive episode when the duo is back together. "We definitely have a really cool moment coming up with Maggie and OA," the actor began. He added:

"We spend a few episodes disconnected from each other with the episodes off and with this train episode and things like that. So our reunion is very high stakes and it’s going to be really fun to get to give that moment to the audience when it comes."

Maggie and OA Reunite as Scola's New Partner Arrives In 'FBI' Season 7

Image via Bennett Raglin/CBS

The show has been trying to cover the opening left by the departure of Scola's partners in Season 7 by pairing him with either Maggie or OA or both in the field. A more permanent solution is coming soon with the addition of a new agent. Emily Alabi will appear some time in the season playing an unnamed character who is expected to be Scola's new partner. Zaki previewed this new agent and hoped fans will connect with her, saying:

"We have a fourth agent that we’ve recently brought on, and so far so good. So we’ll see how that plays out. We’ll see how the dynamic flushes out, how we all work together and things like that. And hopefully you guys all fall in love with her like we have."

Speaking to TV Line about Alabi's character, Zaki teased a "special sauce" for her. "We all have our own “special sauce,” and hers is definitely getting fleshed out and figured out now. And then we’ll see how the chemistry grows," he said.

Will Maggie and OA have missed their beat when reuniting, or will it be like they were never separated? Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 to watch new episodes of FBI Season 7 and find out. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Scola's partner situation. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.