Jubal's team is not catching any breaks when FBI returns for Season 7 this October. The official details for the season premiere episode, "Abandoned" find the team dealing with a worldwide investigation while the CIA get spooked. Meanwhile, Tiffany can't get over the events of the Season 6 finale that saw her take a life. The latest images from the upcoming episode tease an action-packed episode that puts one of the members at risk.

"The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case."

How a victim is killed is one of the biggest clues about who might have done it. An ordinary plumber cannot be assassinated unless there is more than meets the eye. The team gets down to work, but their investigations cross on the CIA's turf, and there are some things the intelligence agency does not want to come out. It is unclear what these things are, or if they have carried over from other times. The FBI has crossed paths with the CIA in the past. The images feature the team in various places, including the office, a crime scene, and an airport. Maggie is largely featured in the episodes, dispelling any concerns that Missy Peregrym is exiting the series. Like Zeeko Zaki said last season, "That [Peregrym's exit] is not happening."

The Team Tries to Move Forward as Katherine Renee Kane Exits the FBI