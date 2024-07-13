The Big Picture FBI Season 7 premieres on CBS on October 15, leading the network's Tuesday night lineup of police procedurals.

The show follows the New York City FBI office's agents as they solve major cases and balance personal lives.

Season 7 brings a creative shake-up as showrunner Rick Eid is replaced by Mike Weiss, promising a seamless transition.

Tuesday nights will soon be FBI nights again on CBS. Today, the network unveiled its full slate of premieres coming this fall, including the new season debuts for each other three police procedurals from the minds of production behemoth Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Key among those is the flagship series that started it all, which continues to bring in viewers by the millions to watch the many happenings within the New York City field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is set to lead things off in the 8 to 9 p.m. timeslot beginning on Tuesday, October 15.

Now entering Season 7, FBI is solidifying itself as another long-running hit within the Wolf universe, alongside the enduring Law & Order and One Chicago franchises at NBC. The series follows the hectic inner workings of the agents in New York City who bring their skills together to solve major cases that have implications not just for the community, but the entire country. They play a vital role in maintaining national security and thwarting threats to the public, all while developing a rapport with each other and the people they protect. In between cases, their personal lives are on display, showing the daily weight of such intense instances of terrorism and organized crime on the individuals behind the three letters.

Missy Peregrym leads the series as Special Agent Maggie Bell, a dedicated worker and team leader who carries on her law enforcement roots by serving the public alongside her West Point graduate partner, Special Agent Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan (Zeeko Zaki). While there has been some shuffling of the cast between seasons, neither of the stars is going anywhere in the new run and their colleagues will remain mostly the same. Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Kane are all back, though they may appear in fewer episodes in an attempt to cut costs going forward.

'FBI' Season 7 Will Experience a Creative Shake-Up

Close

Behind the scenes, Season 7 will be a major departure from the creative formula the show has typically stuck to thanks to a key departure at the top. Rick Eid, who helped steer the series through its most recent seasons, will no longer serve as showrunner, giving way instead to another Wolf universe veteran in Mike Weiss. The hope is that the change at the helm will be seamless, as Weiss is intimately familiar with Wolf's work after working on Chicago P.D. and honing his craft as a producer aboard The Mentalist and showrunner for the ill-fated Death and Other Details. Given the recent three-season renewal, it's likely that Weiss is on board for the long haul and will continue to bring his touch to the world of FBI for years to come.

FBI Season 7 begins airing new episodes on October 15 at 8 p.m. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the upcoming season as it's revealed.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

