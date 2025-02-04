People say those who are resistant to change oftentimes break, when said change becomes inevitable. For FBI's Scola Stuart (John Boyd), he seems to be quite adaptable at the moment. Having parted ways with his longtime partner, Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane), in the procedural's Season 7 premiere, Scola has had to try out other partnerships. Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) is the most recent, however, that hasn't worked out either. Looking ahead regarding what comes next for the agent, a lack of a partner isn't what is likely to upset Scola in a future episode, according to Boyd.

Boyd's character has been part of the FBI family for several seasons now, but much of his past has been shrouded in a veil. The Season 7 midseason return sought to begin removing that veil with an episode focusing on Boyd's character. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, the actor reveals that there is more to come regarding the backstory of the federal agent which an upcoming episode in Season 7 will reveal. Without sharing too many details, Boyd teased the episode, saying it involves "a more mature, seasoned Scola." The actor's comments read:

"Yeah, there's an episode we're doing right now. I can't say too much about it, but we find out that because Scola was a bit wild as a teenager, his parents sent him to a military school upstate. And we find out about some things that happened up there during the case. It's a really interesting episode. It's really heavy, really dark, and it's a more mature, seasoned Scola navigating through some serious stuff in his past. I can't wait for the fans to see it. I think it's going to be pretty powerful."

While we wait to fully grasp the extent to which Scola was wild as a teenager, the agent is set to experience more change in the present day. With Olivera's Sydney Ortiz departing the show, Scola is billed to have yet another new partner. Emily Alabi has joined FBI Season 7, playing a character expected to be Scola's new partner. Hopefully, the wheel of change stops spinning for a bit.

It's a Sea of Continuous Change for Scola This Season

There is, however, one more place where change will occur for Scola even as Season 7 continues to progress. FBI: Most Wanted's Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) and Boyd's Scola, have both brought romantic sparks to the FBI universe. However, speaking about the pair last year, Most Wanted's showrunner, David Hudgins, teased a reduction in the romance between the pair as the focus shifts to Nina’s family. “It’s settling into a rhythm on the home front with Scola and the baby," Hudgins said at the time, adding, "and they do have a nice—I think they’re very smart, capable people. Things are okay on the home front. What we wanted to do with Nina this year is, rather than kind of the opposite of Remy (Dylan McDermott), rather than exploring her romantic side, we're going to meet her family.”

