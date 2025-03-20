A new partner is coming for FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) when the acclaimed CBS procedural returns next month, and she has a lot to bring to the team. This character is Dani Rhodes, portrayed by Emily Alabi, whose TV credits include S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., and FBI: International, among others. As for her role in FBI, Season 7, Episode 16 will see the team enlist the help of her character when undercover agents becomepotentially compromised, including Maggie (Missy Peregrym), who has no idea about what’s going on.

Introducing Alabi’s character, Peregrym had a chat with TV Insider, highlighting just how important Dani is in the “Covered” episode and future ones, especially given her vast experience as an undercover agent. She previewed:

“That’s Dani — going undercover is her expertise. She gets pulled out of the situation she’s in early on and helps the rest of the team solve this case. She’ll definitely be in the rest of the season, and she’ll become Stuart Scola’s latest partner.”

The next episode of FBI is totally on another level when it comes to tension, as the cover of several undercover agents could be blown, and the team has no idea who the leak is. Maggie is among these agents, which jeopardizes her work infiltrating an eco-terrorist group led by Josie Diarmis (Lauren Patten). Hopefully, with Dani’s expertise, the team will quickly get to the bottom of the precarious situation.

Working Undercover Is Mostly Dani’s Thing in ‘FBI’

Not only will Alabi appear in FBI Season 7, Episode 16, but she’ll be part of the entire season, as revealed by Peregrym. The actress also listed a couple of things her co-star’s character brings to the team, including her undercover experience. She said:

“I think she’s got a fire to her that I really like. She’s very confident and in a different world than what we deal with all the time. You’ve got the job, and then you have the field agent. Since she’s somebody who works undercover, that’s mostly her thing. What we’re discovering right now is, what does it look like for her to be a part of our team with such a different set of experiences?"

The "Covered" episode of FBI airs on April 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future news ahead of the procedural’s return.