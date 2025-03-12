In recent days, the FBI universe underwent a slightly furious shakeup. While the mothership series endures, CBS decided against renewing its two spin-offs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. So, Tuesdays are no longer FBI night, but the flagship show returns next week for another episode. In this week's episode, FBI Season 7, Episode 14, "Hitched," OA (Zeeko Zaki) leaves the job for a romantic getaway. However, his train getting hijacked most certainly spices things up. Next week's episode sees the focus turn to Maggie (Missy Peregrym) as she hunts down a murderous acolyte who seems to have her pinned as his next target in FBI Season 7, Episode 15, "Acolyte."

The sneak peek begins with Maggie leading the team on a raid, with Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), interjecting to give us the state of play. "Death by a thousand cuts," Jubal says to the team, as we see shots of a bloody crime scene and what looks like a killer vision board. "That is not an accident. That is a message. He is daring us to catch him," Jubal adds. It's a challenge Maggie gleefully accepts, but this will be a deadly assignment for the agent. "He knows who you are. He knows you are hunting him," Maggie is warned before a scene of a taxi attempting to run her over. But will that stop her? Certainly not. The sneak peek ends with Scola (John Boyd) and Maggie presumably hunting the acolyte to his lair.

Maggie is Targeted by a Murderous Acolyte in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 15

In this week's episode where OA and Gemma's (Comfort Clinton) vacation goes off the rails, Maggie coordinates some form of response on the ground. However, next Tuesday's episode, per the newly released footage, points to Scola and Maggie teaming up with OA out of the picture. As it stands, FBI, the show that launched the franchise, remains the only one standing as its spin-offs have recently gotten the axe. This development is one that Zaki reveals pains him, as he was looking "to do a few more crossovers" with the cast and crew of the other shows. Now, it falls on Maggie and OA's FBI to continue to carry the torch for the franchise going forward.

Looking ahead to how the current season might end, the series star previously teased a huge season-ending storyline, saying, "Nothing [concrete] yet. All I’ve heard is some big-scale things for Episode 20 [of 22], which will be really exciting. I think they have a lot on their hands right now with everything going on behind the scenes, but we’ll see what that script looks like soon, hopefully."

Tune in to CBS next Tuesday to watch "Acolyte." Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.