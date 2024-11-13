Generally speaking, for the New York Field Office team of the FBI, their scope of operations covers a broad range of investigations. From bombings, to organized crime and counterterrorism, the unit receives every and all memos. While much does not exist in terms of details regarding FBI Season 7, Episode 5, "Pledges," CBS has released a new teaser that offers some bit of insight into the next case that will require cracking for Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym).

More Cases Need Solving, but the Team Still Needs a Rejig

The promo video begins with an upsetting revelation regarding the team's latest case. "21 year-old honor student was bludgeoned to death," Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge (ASAC) reveals. The team descends on an auditorium presumably in search of the killers of the student. "Help us find these killers," is an appeal that is made to an unknown party. After a scene at a bowling alley, someone says, "If things go south, we move in." Just after, Valentine orders, "Alpha Team. Execute." The promo video wraps with Maggie and OA involved in a standoff with guns drawn.

Next week's episode will see the return of BAU agent, Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera), who made her debut in this week's episode, "Doubted." After Katherine Renee Kane's exit in the Season 7 premiere episode, Scola Butts (John Boyd) was left without a partner, a role which set out to be filled by Olivera's addition to the team. However, Ortiz and Butts' partnership is doomed to be a shortlived one, as production has since revealed that the National Treasure: Edge of History actress was miscast for the role. Olivera's departure is by no means an impeachment of her acting abilities, but because she may come off too young to play an FBI detective who can command respect as an authority figure given she is only 25 years old.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and after launching in September 2018, FBI has since gone on to become a success, one which has birthed two more police procedurals in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. With the FBI universe expanding and doing so impressively, there are hopes of potential crossovers between all three shows. In October, Alana De La Garza, who plays as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille in FBI, made a crossover appearance on FBI: Most Wanted. It was a minor crossover, but FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner David Hudgins did reveal plans to make all three shows meet at some point. “That [three-show crossover] is something that is always discussed every year, and while we haven’t gotten to the exact place for that yet, it’s always something we try to do, we want to do," he said.

Watch Pledges on CBS on Tuesday, November 19 on CBS. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI FBI: A team of elite agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation uses their skills, intellect, and state-of-the-art technologies to keep the city and country safe from various threats, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. Each case challenges their expertise, dedication, and moral fortitude, as they navigate the complexities of law enforcement and justice. Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Craig Turk Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Character(s) Maggie Bell , Omar Adom OA Zidan , Jubal Valentine , Isobel Castille , Stuart Scola , Tiffany Wallace , Kelly Moran , Elise Taylor , Ian Lim , Kristen Chazal , Trevor Hobbs , Etienne Jones , Dana Mosier , Nina Chase , Neil Mosbach , Carla Flores , JT , Emily Ryder , Samantha Kelton , Rina Trenholm , Sarah , Tyler Valentine , Mona Nazari , Nestor Vertiz , Roman Isco , Ray Stapleton , SWAT Team Leader , NYPD Rep Maya Expand

