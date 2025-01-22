FBI Season 7 has been eventful for Scola (John Boyd) professionally. His longtime partner, Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane), left in the series premiere, and even after testing out several potential partners, none worked. Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) was meant to be the more permanent replacement for Tiffany, but Olivera departed the show after a few episodes. Scola is now on the market for a new partner, with Boyd revealing that Ortiz will leave in FBI Season 7, Episode 9, "Descent." Boyd revealed to TV Insider that Sydney is moved up the bureau after her work impresses the higher-ups. He talked about what happens after she leaves, saying:

"We find out at the beginning of the episode that Syd’s been picked up by some higher-ups that were super impressed, and they pull her out of there and here Scola is left to fend for himself again, but at this point, he’s ready to do it. He’s down for the cause and I get to match up with OA and Maggie a little more, which is great. Who doesn’t want to get to be their partner for a little bit? So he’ll be OK."

Scola Rejoins the Maggie-OA Team in 'FBI' Season 7.