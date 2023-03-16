Get ready for the television event of the season. The first look at the hotly anticipated triple-decker crossover event featuring CBS' popular FBI series has just been released, giving us our first glimpse at the plot of the three-hour event. The crossover will feature an intersection of the FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted teams. The crossover will air on April 4, on CBS from 8:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET The crossover will also be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.

The three-hour event will be split into three parts, with each of the three FBI series taking the helm for one episode. The event will be titled "Imminent Threat", and will follow the three FBI teams as they work together to solve and resolve the abduction of an American citizen in Rome. However, the abduction will soon turn into a more complicated mission as it reveals an international plot to carry out a terrorist attack in New York City. FBI: Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott previously teased the crossover in a recent interview with Collider.

This is not the first time that the FBI series have collided, however. In September 2021 the first crossover event aired, featuring all three FBI series. The first crossover served as the premiere for the fourth season of FBI and the third season of FBI: Most Wanted. The second crossover event was announced in January. The FBI series have been staples in the CBS lineup, with each series being renewed by the network last year.

Image via CBS

The three-part crossover event will start at 8:00 PM with an episode of FBI: International. The episode will be called "Imminent Threat - Part One" and the episode will cover the abduction of an American in Rome, which looks to be connected to a potential terrorist attack in New York. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd will be featured in the episode. “Imminent Threat - Part Two” will be an episode of FBI, and will cover the team's work to stop the upcoming terrorist attack. And the final part, "Imminent Threat - Part Three" will be an episode of FBI: Most Wanted. The episode will cover the manhunt for a terrorist fugitive so that the imminent threat of a large scale terrorist attack can be stopped. FBI: International star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane, along with recurring star Shantel VanSanten will guest star in the special episode. Last year, FBI star Zeeko Zaki talked with Collider about what fans can expect from the future of the series.

Along with the plot of the crossover event, new images were also released, showing the merged teams working together on an international level.