CBS just announced its latest crossover event for its FBI franchise, as its three main series are on course to collide with each other. The teams of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International will be seen working together in a global adventure, on a special event airing on CBS on Tuesday, April 4, according to Variety. This would mark the second time all of the shows came together to tell a single story, after doing so back in the fall of 2021. The special is scheduled to last for three hours, taking the cumulative runtime of the three respective series on the network.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time,” said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ world can.” The crossover special will also be available to stream on Paramount+, which recently announced its merger with the Showtime streaming platform.

FBI premiered back in September 2018, with the show focusing on the New York City field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, the series began by exploring different cases on a weekly format, before establishing longer narrative arcs, similarly to other television shows of the genre. The upcoming crossover event means good news for the show, after having to delay its fourth season finale last year due to unfortunate real world events.

The first spinoff of the series produced by CBS was FBI: Most Wanted, which premiered on the network in January 2020. Starring Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz, the show focuses on the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, meaning the team is in charge of locating the Bureau's most wanted targets. Currently in the middle of airing its fourth season, FBI: Most Wanted has seen successful viewership ratings throughout its run, leading to the creation of a second spinoff to the original show, FBI: International.

The upcoming crossover event will air on CBS on Tuesday, April 4, starting at 8:00 ET/PT, while also being available to stream on Paramount+. All of the three FBI shows air on CBS on Tuesday nights, with FBI at 8:00 ET/PT, FBI: International at 9:00 ET/PT and FBI: Most Wanted at 10:00 ET/PT.