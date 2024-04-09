The Big Picture CBS renews all three FBI shows, including a three-season renewal for the flagship series.

FBI shows average 7-9 million live viewers, making them winners for the network and leading the night as the third most-watched scripted drama.

Network also renews Tracker for Season 2 and Fire Country for Season 3, solidifying their commitment to popular TV content.

Tuesdays on CBS will remain FBI Tuesdays going into the 2024/2025 TV season. CBS has renewed all three FBI shows for new seasons. The cherry on top for fans of the flagship series is that it has been handed a three-season renewal, keeping the show on air until the 2027/2028 TV season. The FBI shows have proven to be winners for the network, averaging 7 -9 million live viewers. It is no surprise that the flagship series was renewed for 3 seasons given that it leads the night and is the third most-watched scripted broadcast drama. This renewal is the third on the network after Tracker which was renewed for Season 2 and Fire Country for Season 3.

All three shows come from producing titan Dick Wolf, also behind One Chicago shows on NBC. Wolf expressed excitement about the renewal and thanked the network: “Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team" The network also expressed excitement over the shows with Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment lauding them for their engaging storytelling and Wolf for being a great driving force behind their success, saying:

"The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule. Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

What Is the 'FBI' Franchise?

FBI shows air on Tuesdays with the original series beginning the night at 8 PM. The show chronicles the inner workings of the New York City field office criminal division of the FBI, as they work to field threats and keep New York and the country safe. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. An average of 9 million live viewers tune in.

FBI: International follows at 9 PM. The series follows members of the FBI's international "Fly Team" headquartered in Budapest who locate and neutralize threats against American interests worldwide and Europe. It stars Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis. The show averages 7.2 million live viewers.

FBI: Most Wanted closes the night at 10 PM. It focuses on the work of the FBI's New York Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious and dangerous criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. it stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge. The series averages 7.4 million live viewers.

The series' air Tuesdays on CBS. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

