Dick Wolf's list of lucrative procedurals is frankly mind-blowing, with the man behind the likes of the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises proving to be CBS's best asset. Another of his shows that has consistently proved successful is FBI - a series focusing on the New York City field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). By following the formula that has found him and CBS to have such triumph over the past 25 years, the FBI has proven to be just as fondly received as his other great shows.

It is no surprise then that not only was the series renewed for a sixth season that is currently on air but it has also recently been renewed for another three outings, with CBS showing the series enormous faith. However, thoughts cannot yet fall to the future without considering the present, with the countdown to the Season 6 finale on. With twists and turns aplenty this season and with the promise of a friendly face returning for the last episode, anticipation could surely not be higher. So, with that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch and stream the FBI Season 6 finale - Episode 13, "Ring of Fire."

Is 'FBI' Episode 13 Premiering on TV?

Image via Bennett Raglin/CBS

Yes! FBI Episode 13 will air exclusively on CBS, just like the rest of the season. The episode will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 21.

Is 'FBI' Episode 13 Streaming Online?

Image via CBS

If you can't quite make the finale as it airs, fear not, as the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. If you don't have a subscription to Paramount+ and will need one in time for the finale, you can pick up an essential plan with ads for either $6 per month or $60 per year, or you can grab an ad-free plan with Showtime for $12 per month or $120 per year. You can catch up with the rest of FBI Season 6 on Paramount+ right now.

Can You Stream 'FBI' Episode 13 Without Paramount+?

Image via CBS

Sadly, Paramount+ is the only way you will be able to stream the FBI Season 6 finale. Anyone with a Roku TV can catch the finale via Roku, and fans of the series across the UK are able to stream on Sky Go.

Watch the 'FBI' Episode 13 Preview

Released on May 15, the preview for FBI's Season 6 finale is available to watch above. Although short, this explosive teaser oozes tension, with it seeming as if the team's biggest test is being saved for the finale. The episode will also finally feature the showdown between the team and the Somali terrorist organization leader, Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper), who has been the main villain since the season premiere. However, beyond all that, the most exciting addition to the teaser is the inclusion of fan-favorite Missy Peregym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, who is returning after having been missing for several episodes.

Despite rumors that Peregym might be exiting the series, her co-star Zeeko Zaki quashed fears when speaking to TheWrap, saying:

"That [Peregrym's exit] is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting."

What's the 'FBI' Season 6 Episode Schedule?

Image via CBS

All good things must come to an end, and the high-octane drama of FBI Season 6 is not immune from this sentiment. Alas, for anyone wondering what the arrangement has been for Season 6 and wanting to catch the synopsis for some of the episodes, here is the full schedule:

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "All the Rage" "When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action. Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job." February 13, 2024 2 "Remorse" "The team races to find the suspect who murdered the president of the NY Fed and may be connected to one of Jubal's past cases." February 20, 2024 3 "Stay in Your Lane" "The team works quickly to uncover the motive behind the murder of a seemingly innocent man." February 27, 2024 4 "Creating a Monster" "The team is sent looking for a suspect who gunned down a federal judge in broad daylight." March 12, 2024 5 "Sacrifice" "The team must race to find the director of a Brooklyn migrant center who was abducted alongside his wife." March 19, 2024 6 "Unforseen" "After several people are found dead from a poisonous gas, the team races to find the culprit, who may be tied to an Eco-terrorist plot." March 26, 2024 7 "Behind the Veil" "After a bomb goes off in a local restaurant, the team race against the clock in order to find out if there are more bombs about to explode in New York." April 2, 2024 8 "Phantom" "The team works to track down the killer of a U.S. Army employee shot in an industrial park." April 9, 2024 9 "Best Laid Plans" "Scola and Nina go undercover as a married couple while the team tries to find the person who tortured and killed a retired FBI agent." April 16, 2024 10 "Family Affair" "After an FDIC security guard is killed tending to a pregnant woman in distress, the team races to track down the woman and the killer who took her hostage." April 23, 2024 11 "No One Left Behind" "The team is thrown into a highly political case that hits close to home for OA after several Taliban members are shot and kidnapped with no record of their entrance to the country." May 7, 2024 12 "Consequences" "When a truck driver is murdered and the drug he was transporting goes missing, the team hunts for those behind the remaining batch." May 14, 2024 13 "Ring of Fire" "The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good." May 21, 2024

Where to Stream the 'FBI' Spin-Offs

Not only was the FBI main series renewed for another three seasons back on April 9, but both of the show's beloved spin-offs, Most Wanted and International, also received renewals by CBS despite some budgetary cuts. With plenty of content available from the world of the FBI, here is how to watch the main show's two colleagues.

'FBI: Most Wanted'

This spin-off focuses on the more heavy-hitting cases, as a team of experts led by FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) track down the heinous criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Powerful and punchy, Most Wanted is full of exciting twists and turns that fans of the original show will love. Just like FBI, Most Wanted is available to stream on Paramount+.

'FBI: International'

FBI has gone global. With the intent of keeping Americans safe wherever they are in the world, FBI: International follows a specialist group from the FBI's International "Fly Team". Intercepting terrorists and saving the world is just another day at the office for the team, with FBI: International perhaps the most intricately detailed of the three shows, often analyzing the political nuances that come with policing abroad. FBI: International is available to stream on Paramount+.

