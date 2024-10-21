While minor character crossovers in the FBI universe are common, as some characters show up in either show, a major crossover is the hallmark of such an undertaking. For various reasons, the FBI shows have been unable to execute a major crossover for several years, and the 2024/2025 television season is the first proper season that allows this to happen. On Tuesday, October 22, Alana De La Garza will appear in FBI: Most Wanted, marking the first minor crossover between the show and FBI this season. FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner David Hudgins talked to TV Insider about crossovers. He spoke about a three-show crossover and the challenge of making it happen. However, he shared that all three shows are looking for a way to execute a crossover before this season ends, saying,

“That [three-show crossover] is something that is always discussed every year, and while we haven’t gotten to the exact place for that yet, it’s always something we try to do, we want to do. They’re very challenging to produce because you’ve got to wrangle three shows, three casts, three crews, but they work all day. And so yes, we are looking at doing that, but it’s not going to be ’til the spring.”

Crossing Over with 'FBI: International' Is the Greatest Challenge

Image via CBS

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted crossover quite frequently because they are easy to execute logistically. The shows are set and filmed in the same geographical area, with some characters having deeper relationships. However, with FBI: International, the Fly Team is based in Europe, and the show films there, something that makes it harder to pull off a storyline that finds the three teams working on the same case. "I think the great thing about having International is we do have this opportunity for people to find themselves in Portugal or Rome or whatever, which is always a delightful catnip, I think, for the actors," said FBI showrunner Mike Weiss. He previewed the challenge they're facing, saying,

". . . we haven’t yet figured out exactly how much crossing over there’s going to be, but we know we love doing it."

Tune in to FBI Tuesdays on CBS to catch the action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watch De La Garza on FBI: Most Wanted on "Varsity Blues" as the Fugitive Task Force hunts down a teen from New Jersey who might have some information about a classmate's suicide. Catch up on past episodes of FBI on Paramount+.

