CBS is not done with the FBI universe despite canceling two spinoffs. While FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will not return, the flagship series will still be airing on the network for the foreseeable future, and it will be joined by another spinoff titled FBI: CIA. The spinoff is currently in development and follows two agents from both agencies who form a task force. Details about the show are scarce, but FBI star Zeeko Zaki reveals that he's seen some parts of the script. He told TV Line that he had an opportunity to see what the writers were cooking up and was impressed. He discussed how he was able to see the scripts and what his assessment of them was, saying:

"I have [seen the scripts]! I saw a few sides. A buddy of mine auditioned for it, so I got to see some of the writing, and it’s really, really, really strongly written. With the banter between the [FBI and CIA] agents, it’s going to be a different dynamic. It’s going to be really cool."

What Is 'FBI: CIA' About?

Image via CBS

FBI: CIA is a potential new series in the FBI universe. It follows two agents, one from the FBI and the other from the CIA as they join forces to form a task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City. The agents are different, with the FBI agent described as dedicated and strait-laced, while the CIA one is street-smart. The flagship series will help launch the new spinoff with its pilot episode set to air as a backdoor pilot some time this spring. No cast has been revealed yet but based on Zaki's comments, that might change soon.

The new series hails from Dick Wolf, the executive producer behind all the FBI shows and several other shows and franchises. Wolf is credited as an executive producer. FBI: CIA also enlists FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner David Hudgins as an executive producer alongside Nicole Perlman, and former CIA officer David Chasteen. The three will write on the show but executiver producer Peter Jankowski will not be a writer.

Details about when the pilot episode airs on FBI are yet to be revealed but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of FBI. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.