Much about Special Agent In Charge Isobel Castille's (Alana De La Garza) private life remains private, with the boss appearing only when something serious is going down. Isobel revealed that her family had expanded after she got married recently, and no one in her team knew. The Flash magnet Tom Cavanagh was cast as Isobel's secret husband, Phillip. TV Line reveals that Cavanagh will debut on the show on April 8. In FBI Season 7, Episode 17, "Lineage," Isobel is faced with a tough decision. "When a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper. Meanwhile, Isobel hits a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau," reads the episode's logline, teasing the team's case and Isobel's potential departure from the Bureau. The outlet also unveiled new images of Cavanagh as Phillip.

The actor is a seasoned performer on the small screen, having played many characters throughout the years. Cavanagh starred on Ed for four seasons as the titular character, Ed Stevens. However, many viewers know him from his numerous roles on the DC series The Flash, which aired on The CW for nine seasons. Cavanagh would respawn on the show every few seasons as a different character, playing over five characters. They include Dr Harrison Wells, Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, Harry Wells, H.R. Wells, Sherloque Wells, and Harrison Nash Wells/Pariah. He was recently seen in DC's Superman and Lois but not as any of his past DC characters.

What's On the Horizon for 'FBI?'