The highly anticipated sixth season of Paramount+'s true crime docuseries FBI True looks like it's going to bring some of the most unusual cases in American history to life when the series returns. FBI True is continuing to bring the real story from the FBI's toughest and most punishing investigations, straight from the agents who were there on the ground and lived through them. Now, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a first look at the upcoming season. Among several fascinating episodes, Season 6 is going to feature three stories that gripped the nation, and not in a good way.

The fourth episode of the season, “Versace: Murder in Miami,” will focus on the race to track down Andrew Cunanan after he gunned down the iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his Miami Beach home in 1997. The manhunt hit front pages worldwide and was one of the first stories to spark 24/7 news cycles as the FBI worked tirelessly to stop Cunanan, whose killing spree left a trail of devastation. The sixth season will also explore the tragic case of Annie Le, a Yale PhD student whose sudden disappearance in 2009 sparked a relentless FBI investigation. “A Genius Disappears: The Annie Le Story” will reveal the extraordinary efforts taken to bring justice to this brilliant young woman after the horrors that befell her.

One of the weirdest and most unique cases in FBI history will also be featured, as we go back in time to the 2003 story of a pizza delivery driver forced to rob a bank with a deadly bomb strapped around his neck. The case, later dubbed the "pizza bomber heist," remains one of the most shocking criminal plots ever investigated by the Bureau.

What Makes 'FBI True' Stand Out?

For one, the series has set itself apart with the way it tells its stories. The show introduces viewers to legendary FBI agents who recount their most challenging cases, sharing the emotional, let's be honest, extremely dangerous experiences that come with being on the front lines of law enforcement. But by sitting the agents down together in a relaxed setting to almost "shoot the breeze" with each other, it gives viewers such an interesting perspective on what it takes to tackle some of the most complex investigations in the history of the FBI.

Season 6 of FBI True from See It Now Studios will premiere on January 14 on Paramount+. Be sure to check out the first trailer for the upcoming season in the player above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite true crime series.

Watch on Paramount+