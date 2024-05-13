The Big Picture Missy Peregrym's temporary departure from FBI sparked rumors, but co-star Zeeko Zaki has confirmed she will return.

Zaki clarified that Peregrym will be back for the upcoming season 6 finale, emphasizing the importance of balance for the characters.

The upcoming season will delve more into Maggie's personal story, hinting at a possible exploration of her relationship with partner OA.

With procedural dramas, stars might decide to take some time off for personal reasons, which in turn might spark show exit rumors. For FBI star, Missy Peregrym, that is exactly the case, as the actress had taken some time off the Dick Wolf procedural series. The nature of Peregrym's temporary departure from the series holds a similar modus operandi in the overall universe wherein characters, after staring down life-threatening circumstances, end up leaving. In the show's most recent episode, No One Left Behind, the show reveals that Peregrym's Maggie is on leave, this after the character gets shot during a risky operation in a past episode. Peregrym's co-star, Zeeko Zaki, however, has shot down any such rumors of Peregrym's departure, saying the actress will return.

Zaki and Peregrym are two of FBI's original cast members, with their characters, Omar Adom "OA" Zidan and Maggie Bell forming the basis for much of the show's success. The show has been renewed for three seasons on CBS, and while speaking in an interview with The Wrap, Zaki addressed concerns that Peregrym wouldn't return for the seventh season. Besides clarifying that Peregrym hasn't departed FBI, Zaki revealed that the actress would return for the upcoming season 6 finale, which premieres on May 21. The actor said:

"He feels the same way that Zeeko feels about Missy getting some time off. It’s so earned, to me, showing that these characters can have some sort of balance and don’t want each other to burn out or to break. That [Peregrym's exit] is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting."

Beyond Peregrym's return to the show, Zaki also revealed that the coming season would focus more Maggie's personal story, adding:

"I think we’re going to dive into Maggie’s personal story a little bit more. We’ve earned the chance to share our personal lives and show what’s happening besides the crimes. Of course, when the show starts, you want to focus on the bombs and the intensity and reel people in, but I think we’re down to give the audience what they want, and us as characters and actors, that’s what we want to do as well."

Could 'FBI' Have Its Very Own Romance?

Image via CBS

While Maggie is away, OA is partnered by FBI Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) who will carry on the duty of fighting crime in the meantime. The duty of safeguarding the homeland from numerous threats, has been something Maggie and OA have become good at. However, there are segments of viewers who would like to see the pair pursue a romantic relationship. Speaking on such a possibility previously, Peregrym said, "It’s so funny. So many people are coming up to me now and really hoping that we get together." Adding, "They keep asking if that’s going to happen in the future. I don’t think so. What’s so great about us is that we do have a platonic relationship that we can lean on each other and support each other through other life things."

The series' air Tuesdays on CBS. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

