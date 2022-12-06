It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.

The merger of the two entertainment platforms has harmed some of HBO Max's programming, specifically the unscripted department at HBO Max. Since the merger, no unscripted series at HBO Max have been renewed, as Variety explained. But given the fact, even other movies were canceled on the streaming platform, including Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, as well as other television series, such as Raised by Wolves, Made for Love, and Gordita Chronicles. Some HBO Max Originals also met their conclusion, including 12 Dates of Christmas and Ellen’s Next Great Designer, alongside other acquired titles, which include Detention Adventure, The Ollie & Moon Show, and Mia’s Magic Playground. Now, FBoy Island has joined the growing list of HBO Max's cancelled shows.

Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island follows three gorgeous women as they select a potential boyfriend from a group of 24 handsome men. Putting a twist on the usual dating shows, the series' catch is that they must evaluate who among them are the "nice guys," seriously looking for romance, and who are "f-boys," which is a shorter form of a slang word used to define extremely commitment-phobic men. Twelve of the men identify as "nice guys," while the other half identify as "f-boys." The "nice guys" must compete to establish a connection with the female contestants and split the $100,000 cash prize with their found match, while the "f-boys," on the other hand, continue to pretend to be the former in order to take the $100,000 cash prize all by themselves.

Although the show has an unusual premise and is not an ideal reality dating show, the show's question, "can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?" is enough to attract the viewers' interest. Glaser previously told Newsweek that she will be hosting FBoy Island again if the opportunity calls for it. "It is the best job I have ever had, and I have had a lot of good jobs. It's just living on an island, getting to watch a reality show from the sidelines, and not having the stresses of being on it," the host said, adding that she get to spend her whole day just lounging at the beach, calling it a "dream job."

Producer Elan Gale and STXalternative worked together to produce FBoy Island. Gale earlier told E! News that he "would love nothing more than to continue expanding the FPerson Universe," adding: "I love FBoys, FGirls, FPeople and I want to keep bringing back all of the fan-favorites because I think we can tell 10-year stories." But even though it didn't receive the renewal it certainly deserves, you can still watch the first two seasons on HBO Max and watch CJ Franco, Sarah Emig, and Nakia Renee from Season 1; and Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda from Season 2; as they look for their respective potential "nice guys."