There is a throwaway moment in a recent episode of HBOMax’s runaway reality smash Fboy Island that acutely encapsulates much of what is so appealing about the show. We are watching two ridiculously hot, tanned individuals embarking on a date in a picturesque island locale. An on-screen title card proceeds to inform us that the date we are about to witness was, in actuality, too boring to share with an audience. As a substitute, the viewer is then treated to a 10-second clip of buff dudes with washboard abs running, exercising, and admiring their own glistening pecs.

That, in so many fewer words, is Fboy Island for you in a nutshell. Created by Elan Gale and hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, Fboy Island continues to boast an irresistible hook in its magnificently binge-watchable second season: each season, roughly two dozen chiseled, sexually available men are let loose on an island to compete for the affections of three beautiful women. The men are divided into two categories: “nice guys” or “Fboys.” The nice guys are here to catch feelings and maybe even fall in love; the Fboys are here to hook up without attachments and compete for a $100,000 cash prize. Much of the show’s surprisingly rich sense of tension comes from trying to parse who among these spray-tanned specimens is a nice guy, and who is, in fact, an Fboy.

There really is something about Fboy Island: a canny, winking awareness of its own trashiness that distinguishes this compulsively addictive reality program as a clear evolution from the enjoyable-but-often-toxic likes of The Bachelor, or the relatively similar scenarios and stylings of something like Love Island. To put it bluntly, a lot of reality television these days is straight-up bad — not only bad, but bad for you. If a viewer is going to enjoy a program like Bravo’s still-ongoing Below Deck, it’s with the prerequisite contextual understanding that the show itself is not only not good, but that it’s not even trying to be good in a conventional sense. As such, you either laugh at the show — you hold yourself above the material, to one degree or another — or you gape in slack-jawed disbelief at the procession of meltdowns and humiliations that are par for the course with any reality program.

To be sure, Fboy Island features almost as many spats, screaming matches, outmoded gender politics, and grotesquely over-the-top personalities as something like The Bachelor (we said almost, guys). It is a show where the men have names like O.G. Jared, Kyland, Nicky P, and Mercedes, and the contestants regularly wear clothes whose collective worth is no doubt more than some folks’ monthly rent. And yet, unlike some other reality programs we’ve mentioned, there is never any doubt in Fboy Island that the creators are very much in on the joke. We’re supposed to laugh at this spectacular indulgence in poor taste, you see. After all, the indulgence is part of, if not most of the point. The result is like eating a gourmet meal composed out of fast-food ingredients. You have to admire the ingenuity, even if the nutritional value in question is scarce.

If anything, Fboy Island has openly leaned into its more self-parodic qualities in this new, superior batch of episodes. Glaser, for one, is allowed to lean into her innate comic chops to a far more refreshing degree; not to mention that it’s critical to note that almost all the schadenfreude contained in Fboy Island itself is derived from the spectacle of arrogant, deluded men making utter asses of themselves (in other words, the joke is almost never on the women, which is crucial to the show's success). We spend more time in “Limbro” and “Nice Guy Grotto” in Season 2: these are essentially outdoor, adults-only time-out stations where male contestants are sent after they’ve been discarded from the proceedings ("Fboy, F-bye," or "Nice guy, nice try"). The producers even wisely brought back Garrett Morosky, the villainous heel of Season 1, whose bullish belligerence (in one episode, Garrett makes a brief trip from Limbro to Fboy Island to reconnect with his BFF Casey, only to throw the established group dynamic into chaotic disarray) keeps things consistently off-balance. Simply put, the creators of Fboy Island know what works about their show. More to the point, they know exactly what their audience wants to see, and they're not at all shy about giving it to them.

The criteria of how men and women are judged on Fboy Island is not what you might think to call progressive. These are women with proudly superficial standards, and the men in Fboy Island, generally speaking, are just not up to the task of meeting said standards, emotionally or otherwise. The Fboys themselves are a fairly diverse bunch — this season alone we’ve got Staten Island electricians, SoundCloud rappers, and a comedian named Benedict who looks like buff Henry Cavill — but they are almost always, without fail, vainglorious, idiotic, well-coiffed himbo hunks. Much of the show consists of these clueless dudes gossiping amongst each other and undercutting the competition instead of flirting the old-fashioned way: a chain effect that often leads to some of the show’s more explosive or cringe-worthy moments.

The reason Fboy Island is such a refreshing example of its kind is that it’s not only in on the joke, but it actively invites the audience to get in on the joke. It certainly doesn’t hurt that episodes are, relatively speaking, a quick sit, generally running the gamut from 34-48 minutes, whereas episodes of, say, The Bachelor can run up to 90 minutes, or longer. In an era of television and streaming content that’s explicitly trying to break down certain stylistic and thematic conventions, here is a show that knows what it is, understands the time-tested formula it’s supposed to adhere to, and absolutely owns it.

In so many words: Fboy Island knows that it’s not high art. In fact, one could argue that it proudly embraces its status as mass-culture trash. That’s part of what makes the show’s winning recipe so curious and enduring. If you can get on the same level as Fboy Island, it's one of the great guilty pleasures in our current TV landscape. If you can't... well, nice guy, nice try.