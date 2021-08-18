Is there room for 24 more hot men on your TV screen?

We are so not done with FBoys. After keeping the audience guessing who was a Nice Guy and who was an FBoy for 10 episodes, as well as which guys would get the prize money, HBO Max is ready to do it all over again. The streaming platform has revealed via official statement that the reality dating series FBoy Island is coming back for Season 2.

According to the statement, the reality show hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since the platform’s launch, and viewership only increased over the following nine weeks. FBoy Island is part of the “Summer of Unscripted” line-up, which is a slate of entertaining and diverse reality competition series to celebrate the summer.

And if you think you were surprised by the Season 1 events of FBoy Island, Executive Vice-President (Non-Fiction and Family) at HBO Max, Jennifer O’Connell, has excellent news for the next year:

“Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of FBoys, beware, we’re coming for you!”

FBoy Island surprised viewers with a bunch of twists that made every episode unpredictable, on top of keeping the audience in the dark as to which guys were there for romance and which were only after the prize money. The idea behind all of it was to do a social experiment that asks an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

Filmed in early 2021, FBoy Island sent three women (Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig) and 24 men to the Cayman Islands. 12 of the men were self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 were self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose.

You can stream Season 1 of FBoy Island right now on HBO Max.

