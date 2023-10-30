The Big Picture FBoy Island is a dating show where three women have to determine if the men are nice guys or f-boys, with a $100,000 cash prize on the line.

Kate Thurston from The Bachelorette is on the show and is attracted to Benedict Polizzi, who appeared in the previous season. There's a possibility that his return is a heartbreaking twist.

Benedict has shown some potential red flags that indicate he could be an f-boy, including making jokes at the expense of other contestants and referring to the dating process as a game. Will Katie end up heartbroken in the end?

FBoy Island has three women try to find love. However, they don't know which man applied to the show as an f-boy, or a nice guy. All three ladies chose one last man who will reveal if he's a nice guy or an f-boy in the finale. They can then split the $100,000 or take it for themselves. The CW show has Kate Thurston from The Bachelorette looking for love and Benedict Polizzi from last season returned. She was thrilled to see him, but is his inclusion in the cast actually a heartbreaking twist?

Who is Benedict Polizzi of FBoy Island?

The comedian from Indiana first appeared in season 2. His first date with Louise Bernard was out on the marina and they connected. In the finale, Louise Benedict had to choose between f-boy Mercedes Knox and nice guy Benedict. Benedict gave Louise a massage for their last date and licked her toes. The massage wasn't impressive because she chose reformed f-boy Mercedes, and they split the money.

"Would I go back to the island?" Benedict said on his podcast, Espresso w/Benedict Polizzi. "Yeah because dude it was perfect. They told me what to do the whole time while I was there. They fed me and I got a tan. Who's not going back? I didn't care how awkward I was." He admitted to feeling awkward kissing in front of camera crew and someone holding a boom microphone. Now Benedict is back for season 2.

Why Benedict Could Be the FBoy

Season 3, episode 3 showed three returning men from last season. Mercedes, Benedict, and Danny Louisa, who was a f-boy but is a nice guy this time. We also find out that Marquies is Mercedes' brother. "Last time I was on FBoy Island I got my heart broken," Benedict said. "This time just gotta have the dog in me, you know? It's a goldendoodle, but it's in there, you know." This could mean he'll add some bad boy flare to his game this season. Or he could really be back as a f-boy.

The former star of The Bachelorette was instantly smitten with Benedict. She struggled to pay attention to Marco Delvecchio, then Benedict pulled her for a conversation. They bonded over their love for comedy. "It's tough because I don't want to like be overly excited," Katie said. "But I'm overly excited." She should be careful because the show is known for its twists. Last year ended with Tamaris Sepulveda revealing that she's a "f-girl" and chose herself instead of the nice guys. That meant she kept all the prize money. The first season ended with Sarah Emig picking Garrett Morosky. He revealed he was a f-boy and wanted to take the prize money. But host Nikki Glaser announced the prize money will be donated instead of going to him.

So every season of FBoy Island has ended with someone revealing they're not who they said they were in the beginning. Maybe someone knew Katie was a fan of Benedict, and he was brought back with the understanding that his goal needs to be for the money as well as love this time. That could leave Katie heartbroken in the end, and his fans disappointed in him. There are few signs to look for if this true.

Benedict Has Major Red Flags

The f-boys tend to brag about their connection with women and themselves. Benedict would be good at flying under the radar because he's more likely to make fun of himself than brag. However, he does have his moments. Benedict pointed at Marco and asked him, "Are you the diet version of me?" Marco, who is another comedian, laughed. Katie called out that f-boys like to rub their hands together. The comedian actually does this immediately after the host introduced them to the rest of the cast.

Episode 4 shows Benedict getting to know the guys. He said last night's eviction shows all of them are playing a game. That's because even a nice guy insulted one of the ladies before going home. But it's also a red flag when contestants on dating shows start talking about the process like a game. Maybe they're talking about everyone else being players, or they're revealing their own mindset. "They're all psychos deep down," the popular TikToker said.

Vince Xu got a date with Katie in the episode where they play "is it real or is it cake?" The night ended with them having a food fight and smearing cake on each other. Vince returned to the men "love drunk" and said, "Marco, Benny, man. Like, it's game over man." Benedict wasn't intimidated at all. "You're Vince," he said in his confessional. The main f-boys of the season usually come across as threats to the other men and get called out. It's interesting that Benedict just got there, and he's already getting called out by Katie's favorite men.

Another possible red flag is when a guy is friends with f-boys. This is why it was hard to believe Casey Johnson was reformed last season when he had Garrett as his biggest advocate. Mercedes and Benedict became friends after last season, and are back together once again. Mercedes could easily get all the attention for his bad boy past, which distracts us from Benedict's label this season. Mercedes claims to be reformed but also went after the woman his brother is interested in and that already started a fight.

Benedict is a target, but he still has a lot of competition left. The men tried to turn Katie on Vince for his comments after the date. However, she didn't care and made out with him at the mixer. Vince said he felt like he found the one. In the end, Marco was once again at the bottom after getting into an argument. We're left wondering if he'll be sent home. If he does, then Benedict has a better lead on the rest of the guys. But will that only lead to Katie crying in the finale?