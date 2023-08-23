The Big Picture FBOY Island , the hit reality dating show, is back for a highly anticipated third season on The CW, with three women looking for love.

The women will have to navigate a group of 21 Nice Guys and "F-ck Boys" competing for their hearts, with a cash prize at stake.

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, influencer Daniella Grace, and model Hali Okeowo will be the women searching for their potential boyfriends.

When HBO Max (now Max) went through a massive overhaul last year, the streaming platform also canceled a number of fan-favorite shows, including the hit reality dating show FBOY Island. But now that The CW has picked up the now-resurrected unscripted franchise — complete with an FGirl Island spin-off coming our way soon — the broadcast television network (via Entertainment Weekly) finally unveiled the cast for the highly anticipated third season of FBoy Island, which consists of "three women looking for love," with 21 Nice Guys and "F-ck Boys" competing for their hearts.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, who hosted the first and second seasons of FBOY Island, the third season will follow the format of its predecessors, centering on three women searching for potential boyfriends among a group of conventionally beautiful men. However, not all guys are up for commitment; thus, the title. By evaluating who among the men identify as "nice guys" or "f-boys," the women and their chosen nice guy can win a cash prize. On the other hand, when the f-boy wins, they can take the prize money all by themselves. While the show's fans are already excited about the impostor f-boy pretending to be a good guy, you can check out the cast members hitting the dating pool down below.

2 The Three Women Looking for the “Nice Guy”

Former The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, 32, joins the third season of the reality show to once again try her chance at love. A known reality star, Thurston received recognition when she joined the 25th season of The Bachelor and the 17th season of The Bachelorette. Moreover, Daniella Grace, 33, is an influencer and swimwear line-owner from Marina Del Rey, CA. Lastly, Hali Okeowo, 28, is a model from Brooklyn, NY, who told EW that the upcoming season of FBoy Island is a "shocking" experience.

1 The Nice Guys and Commitment-Phobic Boys

Per the press release, the male cast members of FBoy Island Season 3 "include a basketball player, Chippendales dancer, opera singer, and a pair of twins that co-own a trucking company." Check out the full list of FBoys and Nice Guys below.

Bryce G.

Age: 28

Occupation: Consulting firm owner

Christian L.

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher/Coach

Connor F.

Age: 26

Occupation: DJ/Healthcare consultant

Curtis "CJ" W.

Age: 24

Occupation: Basketball player

Deonte "Marquies" P.

Age: 25

Occupation: Fitness coach

Dio P.

Age: 30

Occupation: Chippendales dancer

Elijah D.

Age: 25

Occupation: Trucking company co-owner

Elisha D.

Age: 25

Occupation: Trucking company co-owner

Evander C.

Age: 25

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ian M.

Age: 22

Occupation: Hospitality and branding agency

Jared A.

Age: 24

Occupation: Model/Entrepreneur

Jonathan T.

Age: 31

Occupation: Fashion creative director

Keith M.

Age: 30

Occupation: Opera singer

Kris T.

Age: 25

Occupation: Sales for a medical marketing company

Marco D.

Age: 28

Occupation: Auditor/Comedian

Nyk R.

Age: 32

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Pierce W.

Age: 28

Occupation: Yoga teacher

Shaun P.

Age: 29

Occupation: Personal trainer

Steven C.

Age: 23

Occupation: Finance

Tanner G.

Age: 25

Occupation: Manual therapist/Cyber security

Vince X.

Age: 31

Occupation: Lawyer

FBoy Island Season 3 will premiere on October 12. While you wait, you can check out some of the reality show's most jaw-dropping moments below.