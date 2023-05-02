It's time to head back to the island, as The CW is ready for the debut of the new season of FBoy Island. According to Deadline, the show will return this fall, giving new contestants a chance to establish a new relationship with a partner while winning a bag full of money. The whole concept of the spicy island is to place three female participants against twenty male counterparts. Throughout the course of the game, the women will need to figure out which of the men are sincerely interested in forming a committed relationship, and which ones are not looking for anything serious.

But that's not the only competition set to rock the world of reality television later this year, as the first spin-off from this competition, FGirl Island, will make its debut when FBoy Island reaches the middle of the road for its upcoming season. The concept is very similar to the one prepared for the original show, but this time around, the spotlight shines on three men who go up against twenty-four women. The contestants will have to go through the same process of figuring out which ladies are actually looking for a serious relationship, and not only for a less committed bond.

FBoy Island was unexpectedly canceled when Discovery merged with Warner Bros. last year. The show had only released its second season when it was announced that their time on the air was done, under a cost-cutting strategy that would allow the studio to handle their financial situation in a better way. Unfortunately, a third season wouldn't see the light of day on HBO Max, sending the competition show on a quest to find a new home. That home came in the shape of The CW, the network that also took the planned FGirl Island spin-off under its wing.

The CW Betting on Unscripted Content

These romantic island shows are certainly a change of pace for the network, as they have found plenty of success with scripted shows with more traditionally structure plot lines. An example of these productions would be The Flash, an adaptation of the classic DC superhero that The CW has shared with the world for almost a decade by now. With the Scarlet Speedsters' journey almost coming to an end, a new wave of unscripted content, such as F-Girl Island, will mar a change of pace for how the network's catalog will look like moving forward.

While you wait for the third season of FBoy Island to make its debut on The CW, you can check out the official trailer for the second installment below: