The Big Picture Hali, a social media expert, believes that you can learn a lot about a person by looking at their social media, making it an important research tool.

Some of the men on FBoy Island have social media pages that reflect their true nature, such as Mercedes who loves to brag or Vince who gives off "nice guy vibes."

However, there are also men like Benedict and Marco whose social media pages don't give much insight into who they truly are, leaving their true intentions a mystery.

You can tell a lot about a person's social media. Every season of FBoy Island shows men applying either as an "f-boy" or a "nice guy." Three ladies date them and have to make sure they don't end up with an f-boy at the end of the reality TV show. The contestants can be sneaky, but one advantage the women have is looking at their social media. "I Know You Love You" showed Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace judging and reacting to the pages of the remaining 13 men.

"I'm excited," Hali said. "I'm a social media expert. I'm gonna find your mom's page, the dog's page, your sister's page. You can find everything that anyone is hiding. You know it's really important to do your own research." Here are the men's pages so FBoy Island fans can do their own research and figure out who is a nice guy or an f-boy.

1 Mercedes

The season 2 winner is back after his relationship with Louise Barnard didn't work out as a "reformed" bad boy. But is that really the case? Hali said it doesn't look like he's reformed at all when you look at his social media. Mercedes loves to brag and show off, so his Instagram reflects that.

2 Benedict

"Nice guy" Benedict is back for a second season. The ladies were laughing at the comedian's skits on Instagram. Katie said she didn't learn anything about who he is as a person from his page. So Benedict is a mystery for now.

3 Danny

The Miami guy is also a "reformed" f-boy. His job requires him to be in the clubs so he has a lot of pictures of that on Instagram. However, he does show a softer side by cuddling with a kitten. The episode didn't show the ladies reacting to his page.

4 Vince

Katie and Vince Xu bonded quickly over their history of being on other reality shows. The One That Got Away winner had the FBoy Island stars swooning over his picture bathing his dog. Daniella was shocked by his shirtless photo showing off how ripped he was under his clothes. Katie said his social media gives "nice guy vibes." The personal injury lawyer has modeling photos, pictures from his Amazon Prime show, and more candid shots of him hanging out with his friends.

5 Marco

The comedian's social media had Katie looking confused. "I really thought I was gonna get more f-boy vibes," the former star of The Bachelorette said. "But I'm just getting like generic L.A. guy." You can find more clips of his comedy, his podcast, and shirtless pictures on his social media.

6 Evander

The athlete unsurprisingly, has pictures showing his body on social media. Hali rolled their eyes at him posting about going on a target run after his workout. Katie pointed out that he could be pandering to women. Hali said his pages didn't give any surprises, and it could be evidence to send him home. Evander is also active on TikTok.

7 Jared

"I'm in trouble," Daniella said in reference to Jared in the episode. She's pretty confident that he's an f-boy but wants evidence. He has modeling pictures and workout videos on Instagram. He's also active on TikTok.

8 Elisha and Elijah

Hali is interested in Elijah, and Katie is into Elisha or "Keem." The twins have a joint Instagram page and a YouTube channel with the same name. Their personal Instagrams are @twintw00 and @twinn1ne. The ladies were surprised to see the brothers talking about "sharing" women. They both could be f-boys.

9 Christian

The teacher impressed the stars with posts about his faith. Daniella said Christian was probably the sweetest man she had ever met. He posted his workout routine and physique on Instagram. There are also pictures from his football past. He shares more about his perspective on life on TikTok.

10 Dio

We didn't get to see the stars react to The Chippendales dancer's social media. His Instagram is full of shirtless photos, pictures from his performances, and him working out.

11 Curtis or "CJ"

The basketball player's thirst traps had the ladies saying, "Yikes" in the episode. CJ's TikTok carrying a woman on his shoulders and spinning her around wasn't any better. Daniella called his posts "shallow", which was surprising because she felt like he was "mature" in person. The situation had her questioning who was the real CJ.

12 Keith

We haven't seen much of the opera singer on the show. The stars couldn't react to Keith's social media in the episode for a reason. He is private on Instagram and TikTok. We don't even get a sense of his online personality through his profile photo because it's a dog. So we have to keep watching the episodes to figure out if he's an f-boy or a nice guy.

Episode 5 ended with suspicious men making their case to the ladies. The most common refrain is that social media don't really reflect who they are, but will the stars believe that? We will find out in the next ceremony where three men go home.

FBOY Island airs on The CW.

