A24 and Chernin Entertainment have officially announced their new adult-oriented musical comedy, F*cking Identical Twins. The film is said to be a subversive twist on The Parent Trap, telling the story of two successful businessmen who figure out that they are actually identical twin brothers and decide to trade places as a scheme to get their divorced parents back together, even though they are grown men. F*cking Identical Twins is set to feature ann all-star ensemble cast, including Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, wrote the script based on their two-man show that premiered in 2014 at the Upright Citizens Brigade, as well as original songs along with Karl Saint Lucy. The two will also star in and lead the film alongside their all-star cast, with Larry Charles serving as director. The film is currently in production, serving as A24's first-ever foray into musicals and comedy — with an R-rated twist of course. The film marks a new direction for A24, and with a stacked cast full of EMmy and Tony winners alike, is sure to be a hoot.

Marius de Vries, who has worked on La La Land, Moulin Rouge, and Coda, serves as the film's executive music producer, with Australian musician Fiora Cutler as music supervisor, assisting de Vries with musical direction. With a cast featuring musical talents like Megan Thee Stallion and Nathan Lane, this musical comedy should be one to look out for, and will be Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's first role in a feature film.

A24, who is handling the global release of F***ing Identical Twins, has never released a straight-up musical before. While R-rated musicals are certainly not common, there have been a few. 2018's award-winning A Star is Born adaptation was darker than its three predecessors, and movies like Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut also come to mind. Nevertheless, this musical comedy is bound to break down tons of boundaries.

