‘Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia’ Trailer: Netflix Examines the Mob’s Golden Era

Netflix has released a very interesting trailer for its new crime docuseries Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia, which hails from award-winning documentarian Sam Hobkinson.

The three-part series details the incredible story of the history-making organized crime investigation and prosecution case brought against the heads of the “Five Families” of the New York mafia — Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese — who held a powerful and seemingly insurmountable grip on the city.

Through interviews with dozens of law enforcement officials, ex-mafia associates and others, Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia sheds light on how the mafia’s control of unions, high-rise construction and other industries netted billions for organized crime. Previously unheard surveillance recordings, news footage and archival material alongside new interviews and reenactments paint a shocking and captivating portrait of this “Golden Era of the Mob.”

Executive producers include Dimitri Doganis, Adam Hawkins, Jon Liebman and American Animals director Bart Layton, who is no stranger to crime documentaries, having also directed The Imposter. Layton, Doganis and Hawkins are producing on behalf of RAW, the company behind the Netflix sensation Don’t F**K With Cats, while Liebman will produce on behalf of Brillstein Entertainment. I don’t know about you, but I think this looks really good, and the fact that it’s only three episodes is encouraging, as some Netflix docuseries can feel a bit padded and stretched out. I was a big fan of Don’t F**k With Cats, so here’s hoping this docuseries features the same sense of urgency.

Fear City will debut July 22 on the streaming service, so watch the trailer below and let me know in the comments seciton how you think this will compare to mafia movies like The Godfather and Goodfellas. Of course, crime is a global enterprise, so click here for the latest update on Benicio Del Toro‘s Cuban mafia movie The Corporation.