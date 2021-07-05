Netflix released the first trailer of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the second chapter in its horror anthology inspired R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books. Part One: 1994 brought B-movie fun to Netflix last Friday, a trend that the new trailer teases will continue in Part Two: 1978.

The new trailer continues to reveal the dark history of Shadyside as we go back in time to uncover the truth behind the evil witch lurking on the town, possessing random people and forcing them to kill innocents. Part Two: 1978 will focus on the Camp Nightwing Killer, a hooded figure that became famous after attacking a group of teens with an ax during a Summer Camp. The hooded figure already showed up in Part One: 1994, but the trailer of Part Two: 1978 promises to show us the origin of the killer.

The new trailer also teases more details about Sarah Fier, the witch supposedly behind every serial killer attack in the history of Shadyside. By going back in time, the second film will give us more clues about what’s happening in 1994, the starting point of the Fear Street trilogy.

After showing up in Part One: 1994, Kiana Madeira, Jordyn DiNatale, Jordana Spiro will be back for Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The cast of the second film also includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Gillian Jacobs, Ryan Simpkins, Ted Sutherland, and Chiara Aurelia. The cast for Fear Street Part Three: 1966 includes Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Sink, Jacobs Rudd, Slye, Spiro, and DiNatale.

Fear Street Parts One: 1994 is available right now on Netflix. Part Two and Three will premiere on Netflix on July 9 and July 16, respectively. Check the trailer for Part Two: 1978 trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

