San Diego Comic-Con@Home hosted a panel for Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, which included an exclusive roundtable with the cast who discussed their favorite thrills and kills from the trilogy. The series is based on the YA horror series written by acclaimed author R.L. Stein who joined the cast and series director for the panel. While listening to the cast talk about their time as Shadysiders is a lot of fun, the most exciting part of the panel was the never-before-seen blooper reel.

In addition to R.L. Stein and director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr. were there to discuss their journey from 1994 to 1666. Some of the more interesting details shared during the panel were how they worked on honing their accents to sound like they belonged in the 17th century and the authentic construction of the village, down to the wood that production brought from New England to Atlanta for the buildings and the rosehead nails they used.

The cast reflected on how the films flipped the script on many horror tropes including the romance between Maderia’s Deena and Welch’s Sam, which they considered to be the heart of the trilogy. The horror genre doesn’t have the best track record with representation and queer characters, but Fear Street delivered on both.

The Fear Street bloopers are a great way to unwind from the intense trilogy as the cast and crew react to a broken knife prop, flubbed lines, and nearly catching the set on fire. Despite the 120-degree Atlanta heat, the cast was clearly having a lot of fun in between their grizzly deaths and brutal murders.

The Fear Street trilogy is streaming on Netflix. Check out the chills and thrills in the blooper reel below:

