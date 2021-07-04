Have you seen Fear Street 1994 yet? If not, what are you waiting for? It embraces and runs with the 90s slasher sub-genre better than anything we’ve seen in years. However, if you have seen Fear Street 1994, odds are you’re eager to learn more about stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr., and we’ve got you covered in that department.

The movie is the first of three films exploring the rumored curse that turns Shadyside residents into series killers. The newest addition to that list is the Skull Mask Killer and Madeira, Welch and Flores Jr.’s characters wind up right in his path.

A good deal of the members of the Fear Street ensemble are horror fans, but one takes her love of the genre to another level - Welch. In addition to helping create horror films, she also celebrate them via tattoos. Not only did she give herself a “237” tattoo via stick and poke to show off her love of The Shining, but she also got a tattoo with one of her Fear Street co-stars. She explained:

“I have one that I have actually with McCabe [Slye] who stars in 1978 and we really bonded over our love of the movie American Psycho and so a couple months ago we got American Psycho matching tattoos. And mine says ‘bone’ and his says ‘meat’ from when he’s filling out the crossword puzzle.”

As for Fear Street 1994, one of the standout elements of the movie is undoubtedly the powerful connection between Welch and Madeira’s characters, Sam and Deena. Yes, Welch and Madeira are both talented in their own right, but there’s also something special about bringing such a relationship to screen with someone who values what it means to be a good scene partner, someone eager to contribute to making a co-star's work the best it can be in addition to nailing their own role. Welch began:

“The days that we had to do the monologue in the chemistry room or the overdose scene at the grocery store, there was so much communication between us on those days where it was like literally, ‘What do you need right? The camera’s on you. What do you need from me,’ and vice versa ... it got so much easier to talk about those things as the filming went on and then it just became second nature to really communicate in those times.”

Madeira further emphasized the importance of that communication and how their concern for one another actually mimics the relationship of the characters:

“I feel like what was special about working with Olivia was how you really held space for me, I feel. A lot of times when you’re in a scene with someone and it’s not their coverage, and vice versa, you don’t give it 100% or you’re not really as present in the scene with them, but I feel like we both held so much space for each other so that we were really listening to each other. We were really attentive to each other’s needs and I really think that that was the same for our characters as well. Our characters cared so much about what each other needed and that was something that I feel like you gave me as an actor and I really appreciated that.”

If you're excited about Madeira and Welch’s work in Fear Street 1994, you’re in for a massive treat because there’s so much more to come. While it isn’t time to dig into Fear Street 1666 just yet, Madeira did speak to playing two different lead characters in two feature films shot back-to-back:

“Both characters that I played are very strong. They have an inner strength and an inner fight in them, so I feel like filming 1994 and really getting to dive into how much Deena cares and how strong she really is ... it was just a perfect way to lead into my 1666 character knowing that I have that strength in me as well, as Kiana, and I can bring it to this character as well.”

Be sure to check out our full chat with Madeira, Welch and Flores Jr. at the top of this article to hear about their experience working with director Leigh Janiak. Fear Street 1994 is available to stream on Netflix now. Fear Street 1978 will hit the streamer on July 9th and then Fear Street 1666 is set to drop on July 16th.

