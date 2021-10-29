Also find out who'd trip and fall while running from the killer, who'd sacrifice themselves for the group and more!

It’s Halloween weekend and that means there’s no better time to revisit one of the absolute best horror release of 2021, the Fear Street films.

Inspired by the R. L. Stine book series, the Leigh Janiak-directed Netflix trilogy puts the spotlight on neighboring towns Shadyside and Sunnyvale. Sunnyvalers are living the dream with opportunity and good fortune while the Shadysiders are essentially doomed and often at risk of being targeted by slashers. It is Killer Capital, USA after all!

When Kiana Madeira’s Deena and her friends find themselves in the Shadyside slashers’ path, they set out to put a stop to the curse once and for all. In order to do so, they'll have to take on the Skull Mask Killer and more in 1994, learn about what sisters Cindy (Emily Rudd) and Ziggy Berman (Sadie Sink) discovered in 1978, and also travel back to where it all began, Union County 1666.

We’ve got a slew of Fear Street interviews for you to dig into. There’s the Witching Hour episode with Ashley Zukerman, a long form chat with Fear Street 1994 standout Fred Hechinger, an interview with Fear Street 1978 star Sadie Sink and so much more. Hopefully you’ll take the time to go through them and get to know the wildly talented Fear Street ensemble, but if you’re looking for a brief rundown of the main players, we’ve got a mighty fun segment from Emily Rudd’s episode of Collider Ladies Night that you absolutely must check out.

Rudd stars opposite Sink in the trilogy’s second installment, Fear Street 1978. While Cindy desperately tries to hold onto a shred of hope that she’ll make it out of Shadyside and have a bright future, Ziggy’s got a far more gloomy attitude. They’re Shadysiders and that’s all there is to it; they’re doomed. However, during the summer of 1978 when Camp Nightwing is attacked by an ax-wielding slasher, Cindy and Ziggy step up and do what they can to figure out how to put an end to the Shadyside witch’s curse.

During our Collider Ladies Night chat, Rudd went into detail on her experience in the industry thus far and what it was like making the Fear Street films, but she also had a little fun with our “movie themed dream team" game. We asked Rudd to give the Fear Street cast slasher movie superlatives. Who’s the most likely to trip and fall while running for the killer? Who’s most likely to sacrifice themselves for the group? Who’s most likely to be the last one standing? Find out what Rudd thinks in the video at the top of this article!

And if you’d like to hear even more from Rudd, you can catch the uncut version of the conversation in podcast form below:

