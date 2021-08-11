It was fun, it was smartly made, and for several weeks each new installment of Fear Street had Netflix subscribers on the edge of their seats. However, while the horror adaptation of R.L. Stein's books was a lot of things, it was not three stand-alone films. Instead, Fear Street: 1994, 1978, and 1666 were six hours of united storytelling, telling one complete story — in short, it was a three-part miniseries. Also known as television.

Of course, the definitions between what is a film and what is a TV series used to be a massive gulf. HBO is often considered to be the birthplace of "prestige television," but its literal catchphrase for those series was literally "it's not TV, it's HBO." In the "olden days" of the 20th century, an actor shifting from film roles to TV was considered a major step down; today, they dance back and forth constantly between the two mediums, the Emmy nominees overlapping with Oscar's picks so often we barely even notice it anymore.

That said, traces of anti-television bias still linger in our culture, with a certain element of Film Twitter clinging to the default assumption that a movie remains the superior format. This article is largely inspired by two recent examples of this — first, when O.J.: Made In America, one of the greatest documentary series ever made, was not only successfully submitted as a documentary feature but won the Oscar in 2017: I was lucky enough to watch all five episodes during an all-day screening at Tribeca in 2016, and even as a well-seasoned binge-viewer, I was exhausted by the experience — it was a series I'd very much recommend watching episode-by-episode. You know, like you do with TV shows.

RELATED: Loved 'Fear Street'? Watch These 5 Haunting Movies & TV Shows Next

The other example happened when Twin Peaks: The Return, after being released as an 18-episode season of television, was claimed by many, including Sight & Sound and Cahiers du Cinéma, to be an 18-hour film — despite the absurdity of that concept (why can't it be both great and also television?!?). So here I am, yelling about how the three installments of director Leigh Janiak's clever and fun horror tale are in no way stand-alone features. Even Netflix acknowledged this, as witnessed by it using the same technology developed to ease our bingeing of TV, with skippable recaps of the previous installments at the beginning of each sequel.

Image via Netflix

It's not even an anthology series, as the three-part story of how a centuries-old curse has warped a pair of towns for generations is centered around the central romance of Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Scott Welch), with Deena doing everything she can to save her love. Neither 1994 or 1978 end with any real resolution, instead dropping off into massive cliffhangers that left viewers dangling for a week in between new installments. (Sound like a familiar release strategy?)

Not only was Fear Street great television, to be clear, but it was great summer TV, as this time of year has always been a great time for horror and mystery programming — the television equivalents of beach reads. The build-up from the first part, revealing the conflict between the towns of Shadyside and Sunnyvale through the prism of Deena and Sam's romance and the long history of wild murders that have plagued the area, continued to escalate across 1978 and 1666, with the final film's biggest twist being how much of it actually is focused on "1994, Part 2" and not Puritan times. The one catch, of course, is that it was only three parts across three weeks, while some of the great summer mystery series of the past stretched out for three months of wild fun. But that was still enough of a dramatic rollout for it to stand out as the biggest TV event of the summer. (The White Lotus has been fun, but its body count is sadly pathetic in comparison.)

Image via Netflix

I know that in the end, this article will not stop Fear Street from remaining categorized as a trilogy of horror films. But while being salty about calling something a film versus TV show is something I do for fun, I also acknowledge that this hobby of mine is not just silly but increasingly irrelevant. Because these lines we draw don't just speak to the kind of bias surrounding television that still lingers, but to how they reveal the shifting fault lines upon which all media is currently constructed. We cling to calling Fear Street a film trilogy or Twin Peaks a TV show, while all around us the changes in the media landscape challenge us to reconsider the very basic nature of what any of this is.

In the end, those making great content and those who champion it just have to settle for the victory of getting people to watch. However, you might choose to categorize it.

The Fear Street trilogy is streaming now on Netflix.

KEEP READING: How ‘Fear Street’ Delivered the Complicated Queer Relationship Horror Fans Deserve

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Marvels' Is In Production With New Set Image From Samuel L. Jackson Jackson's Nick Fury returns for 'Captain Marvel's sequel.

Read Next