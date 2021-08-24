Turns out, there's a second nod to the 1993 Steven Spielberg film you might have missed, too!

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy.]When you’re obsessed with a movie, you see it everywhere. Driving behind a truck with logs? We must be in the middle of Final Destination 2! Is that stove-top popcorn? It must be a Scream reference! I play that game with those particular horror franchises a lot, but I’m the biggest offender of connecting dots that aren’t really there when it comes to Jurassic Park, so when a certain scene in Fear Street 1994 came up, I forced myself to reconsider. Yes, there’s Jell-O in the scene, but does that make it a deliberate Jurassic Park reference?

After the car crash in 1994, Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) is treated at East Union Medical. Just before Deena (Kiana Madeira) bursts in, Sam is having some Jell-O in a shot that might be reminiscent of the scene in Jurassic Park when Lex is having the same snack just before she and Tim (Joseph Mazzello) have to run into the kitchen to hide from the raptors. But is that really an intentional reference? After all, Jell-O is kind of a hospital staple, Sam’s Jell-O is red but Lex’s is green, and Sam doesn’t really do the scared Jell-O shake like Lex does. Someone stop me, please. I’m taking this too far.

Image via Netflix

Thankfully, Olivia Scott Welch was kind enough to weigh in and offer some closure on the matter while on Collider Ladies Night to stop my Jurassic Park-obsessed brain from spinning out of control. Here’s what she said when asked if that was a Jurassic Park nod created with purpose by director Leigh Janiak:

“I think that it was! I think that it was because Leigh is a movie lover. She loves movies, and I think there are times where she makes references almost, not subconsciously, but it’s a thing where it’s like, ‘Well, of course,’ you know what I mean? ‘Of course if we’re putting Jell-O in the scene, it’s only gonna be an homage to Jurassic Park,’ you know?”

Not only does Janiak’s love of cinema make the Fear Street trilogy an especially entertaining and powerful homage to horror through the years, but that quality also contributed to the positive experience Welch had while making the films:

“That’s why I love working with her because I’m such a movie nerd and she’s such a movie nerd, and it was fun always to be like, ‘Was that from this movie?’ And she’d be like, ‘Yes.’ And I was like, ‘Great! I knew it! I knew it was!’”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Olivia Scott Welch Ranks the 'Scream' Movies & Shares How a 'Fear Street' Co-Star Helped Her Audition for 'Scream 5'

If one Jurassic Park reference in Fear Street isn’t enough for you, you’ll be delighted to learn that there’s actually another! Although this one wasn’t planned, rather an amusing similarity spotted by viewers. Welch explained:

“One of my friends was talking to me the other day and they were like, ‘There’s two Sam parallels to Jurassic Park’ … [Lex is] running and she’s got her arms out and it was like me running at the end that people have also memed, where I’m running through the mall with my arms out. And so it’s two. There’s a 94 Jurassic Park reference and a 1666/94 Part 2 Jurassic Park reference.”

Image via Universal

Eager to hear more from Welch? You’re going to want to check out our 44-minute uncut conversation in podcast form below! We talk about her first chemistry read with Madeira, who she thinks took the book at the end of Fear Street 1666, and loads more!

KEEP READING: 'The Protégé' Star Maggie Q on Learning to Pace Herself After Requiring an IV While Working on 'Nikita'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘I’m Your Man’ Trailer Asks What Would You Do If Your Perfect Partner Was a Robot Do robots dream with electric loved ones?

Read Next