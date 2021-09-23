The spark between the two actors was there right from the start.

Netflix has released more behind-the-scenes Fear Street footage featuring a shared audition tape for Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch, who ended up playing a couple whose love moves the plot of all three films on the horror trilogy. Since narratives revolving around love relationships need the cast to work together to touch the public, auditioning a couple together allows studios to see how the actors work together. And with Fear Street, Netflix hit the jackpot, as the chemistry between Madeira and Welch is there right from their audition.

During the audition for Fear Street, the duo had to perform the break-up between Deena (Madeira) and Sam (Welch), an emotional scene that happens at the start of the first chapter in the trilogy, Part 1: 1994. The video also puts the final scene side by side with the audition, showing how the two actresses were able to get in touch with their characters right from the start and then transpose all that energy to the final shooting.

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books of the same name, the Fear Street trilogy takes place in three different time periods of history when three generations of unfortunate characters need to deal with the curse of the witch Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel). While each movie has its own story to tell, they are all connected by an overarching plot, as Deena tries to uncover the truth behind the curse and save the soul of her girlfriend, Sam.

The Fear Street trilogy was directed by Leigh Janiak, who shot the three movies across six-month. Janiak also co-wrote the three movies with Phil Graziadei for Part 1: 1994; Zak Olkewicz for Part 2: 1978; and Phil Graziadei and Kate Trefry for Part 3: 1666. The trilogy stars Benjamin Flores Jr, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman, and others. Although the trilogy is finished, Janiak is still invested in the universe and wants to add new chapters to the saga.

All three Fear Street movies are available right now on Netflix. Check out Madeira’s and Welch’s audition tape below:

Here's the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

